India vs Australia: IAF's Suryakiran team rehearses for air show ahead of WC final in Ahmedabad (WATCH)

The Suryakiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is scheduled to perform a flypast over the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad before the ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia on November 19.

Anticipated to mesmerize spectators, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force is slated to showcase an exhilarating air show before the ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia on November 19. The Defence PRO for Gujarat revealed that the captivating aerial display will unfold for ten minutes just before the commencement of the eagerly awaited final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of Ahmedabad.

Also read: India vs Australia: PM Modi to Dhoni - personalities likely to attend WC final; closing ceremony details here

Rehearsals for the exciting air show took place on Friday and are expected to take place on Saturday as well. Recognized for their spectacular displays, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, usually comprising nine aircraft, has demonstrated its prowess through numerous performances across the country.

India's progression to the ODI World Cup 2023 final, achieved by overcoming New Zealand on Wednesday, has intensified the anticipation for the upcoming clash. The final will witness India challenging the formidable Australians, who beat South Africa on Thursday.

Famous for their unique maneuvers, the Suryakiran team's performances encompass loop maneuvers in victory formation, barrel rolls, and crafting various shapes in the sky. The excitement is mounting not just for the cricketing spectacle but also for the awe-inspiring aerial display set to precede it.

Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: Mitchell Starc anticipates a thrilling showdown in finals against India