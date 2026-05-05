Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar urged BJP workers not to behave like TMC amid reports of vandalism on Trinamool offices. "We are the followers of Lord Ram," he said, asking for patience after BJP's win in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Amid multiple reports of vandalism of TMC offices, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must not behave like the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He further said that "Ravan will always be Ravan" and the BJP and its supporters are the followers of Lord Ram.

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"The BJP has to remain the BJP; it should not become TMC. People have rejected TMC; that's why, do not behave like TMC. We know that there have been continuous atrocities against you all (local people and BJP workers). But you need to have patience. The police will take action on this. Ravan will always be Ravan. We are the followers of Lord Ram. We should not become Ravan," Majumdar told reporters here.

Reports of post-poll violence

His remarks come after "unknown miscreants" allegedly attacked TMC offices in Asansol's Godhuli and Howrah's Dumurjala. In Asansol, the attack left the premises heavily damaged, with furniture, flags, posters and banners torn down on Monday.

Tensions also flared in Cooch Behar earlier in the day, where the Dinhata Town Block TMC president Bishu Dhar was allegedly attacked by BJP workers and supporters outside the counting centre. Dhar, speaking to the media, remained defiant, stating, "We are members of the Trinamool Congress. We move forward with courage. I knew they would attack me, yet I still walked in. This is the culture of the BJP."

BJP discusses government formation

Moreover, speaking to the reporters here, Mazumdar said that the discussions regarding the oath-taking ceremony are underway, with the expected date to be May 9. He said the Chief Minister will be decided according to the party's methodology.

"Right now, the discussion is still going on about the 9th (May 9). Let the party receive proper instructions. In the BJP, the Chief Minister's name is decided according to the party's methodology. And it will be decided according to that methodology," he said.

The alleged incidents come after the declaration of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results, which have triggered a political earthquake, marking a dramatic end to Mamata Banerjee's long-standing dominance and propelling the BJP into power with a commanding majority. (ANI)