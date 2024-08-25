Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Doctor slapped repeatedly, assaulted inside clinic over alleged misconduct; video emerges (Watch)

    In a shocking turn of events, a video capturing a violent altercation between a doctor and an enraged woman has surfaced, sparking outrage and concern. 
     

    Doctor slapped repeatedly, assaulted inside clinic over alleged misconduct; video emerges (Watch)
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 2:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, a video capturing a violent altercation between a doctor and an enraged woman has surfaced, sparking outrage and concern. 

    The incident, which took place at a local clinic, has ignited a fierce debate online over professional conduct and personal accountability.

    The exact location of the incident cannot be confirmed.

    The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption, "A video of a doctor being beaten up came to light, the doctor was beaten up by the victim's family due to indecent behaviour with a female employee working in the clinic."

    The footage, which has now gone viral, shows the doctor being slapped repeatedly or receiving a series of blows, by a woman who was reportedly a family member of the victim. 

    The doctor was beaten up allegedly due to indecent behaviour with a female employee working in the clinic.

    The scene, captured on video, reveals a chaotic confrontation in the clinic.

    The fallout from the video has been swift, with many expressing concern over the escalation of the situation. While some users condemned the attack on the doctor others supported the woman in the video.

    Take a look at reactions

    The video has left the Internet divided with many condemning the attack on the doctor while others supporting the woman in the video.

     

    A user wrote, "I'm not judging anyone of them but they should inform the police first. Ladkiya bhi apne fayde ke liye ya personal khunnas nikalne ke liye ilzam laga deti hai."

    Another user commented, "Good job woman, police and court can not take quick action."

    "She gave him a good treatment. Well done!"

     

    "Maar kha rha hai to kuch na kuch galat kiya hi hoga,"

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EXCLUSIVE Actor Darshan caught smoking in jail with rowdy sheeter; sparks controversy vkp

    EXCLUSIVE! Actor Darshan caught smoking in jail with rowdy sheeter; sparks controversy

    Crime against women unforgivable, should not be spared': PM Modi amid Kolkata horror gcw

    'Crime against women unforgivable, should not be spared': PM Modi amid Kolkata horror

    "None will be spared...": Min Veena George assures assistance for victims of sexual harassment to file cases dmn

    "None will be spared...": Min Veena George assures assistance for victims of sexual misconduct to file cases

    Karnataka MLAs MLCs claim lakhs of rupees from government for illness in single year vkp

    Karnataka: MLAs, MLCs claim lakhs of rupees from govt for illness within single year; THIS BJP MLC tops list

    Kerala government stands with victim, not perpetrator, says Minister Saji Cherian after Ranjith's resignation dmn

    Kerala government stands with victim, not perpetrator, says Minister Saji Cherian after Ranjith's resignation

    Recent Stories

    EXCLUSIVE Actor Darshan caught smoking in jail with rowdy sheeter; sparks controversy vkp

    EXCLUSIVE! Actor Darshan caught smoking in jail with rowdy sheeter; sparks controversy

    7 auspicious flowers and plants for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 vkp

    7 auspicious flowers and plants for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

    football Lamine Yamal breaks down Barcelona's approach after 2-1 win against Athletic: "we always aim to be aggressive" scr

    Lamine Yamal talks on Barcelona's approach after 2-1 win against Athletic: "we always aim to be aggressive"

    Crime against women unforgivable, should not be spared': PM Modi amid Kolkata horror gcw

    'Crime against women unforgivable, should not be spared': PM Modi amid Kolkata horror

    King Munjya actor Abhay Verma OPENS up on working with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time; Read on ATG

    King: Munjya actor Abhay Verma OPENS up on working with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time; Read on

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon