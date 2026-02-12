TMC's Kunal Ghosh mocked Humayun Kabir's 'Babri Yatra' for a new mosque in Murshidabad. The yatra and proposed mosque name face backlash, with UP leaders opposing a mosque named after Babur and an FIR filed against Kabir.

TMC Mocks 'Babri Yatra'

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh took a jibe at the Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir on his 'Babri Yatra' from Plassey in Nadia district to Rejinagar in Murshidabad district. Kunal Ghosh said, "His (Humayun Kabir) doctor has said that he may have some sugar or excess fat. His doctor has advised him to walk. That is why he is doing all this for publicity."

'Babri Yatra' and New Mosque Plans

On Monday, Humayun Kabir launched the 'Babri Yatra' march from Plassey in Nadia district to Rejinagar in Murshidabad district. Speaking during the yatra, Kabir said, "The work of Babri Masjid has been started, and today the Babri Yatra has also started... This yatra will end after we cover 285 kilometres." The march aimed to cover 285 kilometres, highlighting issues related to the Babri Masjid.

Last week, the construction phase of a new mosque, which is intended to be named the 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad's Rejinagar, was declared to be completed within the next 2 years. Kabir expressed gratitude to the people standing with him. Construction of the proposed new mosque in Beldanga, Murshidabad, will begin today. Jan Unnayan Party Chief, Humayun Kabir, intends to name the 'Babri Masjid.'

UP Leaders Oppose Mosque Name

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad opposed the construction of a mosque under the name of Babur, asserting that it will not be built, and if completed, then "it will not last". Speaking to ANI, Maurya emphasised that India is a country of devotees of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shiva, and "not of devotees of Babur", clarifying that there is no objection to the construction of a mosque, but the opposition is to the name. "It (Mosque) will not be made, and even if it is made, it will not last. This is the country of devotees of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shiva, not of devotees of Babur. We have no objection to the construction of the mosque, but we will definitely oppose it if the mosque is built in the name of Babur." Maurya said.

Expressing similar sentiments, Uttar Pradesh minister Anil Rajbhar also stated that a mosque in the name of a "plunderer" will not be tolerated, while maintaining that there is no objection to the construction of a new mosque.

FIR Filed Against Kabir

an FIR has been also filed against Jan Unnayan Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir regarding the construction of the Babri Masjid. (ANI)