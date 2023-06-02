Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do not answer calls from unknown numbers: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Vaishnaw urged citizens to never answer calls from unfamiliar numbers and only respond to calls from recognized telephone or mobile numbers. His remarks were made in response to a question about the prevalence of spam calls and cyber fraud.

    Do not answer calls from unknown numbers: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 7:31 PM IST

    Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw advised individuals on Friday to avoid answering phone calls from "unknown numbers" and emphasized that the ministry's initiatives have resulted in a notable decrease in spam calls and instances of cyber fraud.

    During a press briefing, Vaishnaw urged citizens to never answer calls from unfamiliar numbers and only respond to calls from recognized telephone or mobile numbers. His remarks were made in response to a question about the prevalence of spam calls and cyber fraud.

    The minister highlighted the recent launch of the 'Sanchar Saathi' portal by his ministry, which aims to prevent spam calls and cyber fraud. He also mentioned that more than 40 lakh incorrect SIMs and 41,000 unauthorized "points of sale" agents have been blacklisted. The implementation of artificial intelligence has played a significant role in reducing such incidents, he added.

    Vaishnaw advised individuals to answer calls from unknown numbers only if they receive an identification message from the caller.

    Virus reminder

    Just last week, the national cyber security agency issued an advisory stating that an Android malware known as 'Daam' is spreading and infecting mobile phones, allowing unauthorized access to sensitive data such as call records, contacts, history, and the device's camera.

    According to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the malware is capable of evading anti-virus programs and deploying ransomware on targeted devices. CERT-In serves as the federal technology agency responsible for combating cyber attacks and safeguarding cyberspace against phishing, hacking, and other online assaults.

    The Android botnet is responsible for distributing the malware is primarily found on third-party websites or applications downloaded from untrusted or unknown sources, as stated by the agency.

    Once installed on a device, the malware attempts to bypass security measures and proceeds to steal sensitive data and permissions, including reading history and bookmarks, terminating background processes, accessing call logs, and more, according to the advisory.

    Additionally, 'Daam' possesses the ability to hack phone call recordings, contacts, camera access, device password modification, screenshot capturing, SMS theft, file downloading/uploading, and transmission to the command-and-control (C2) server from the affected person's device, as mentioned in the advisory.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 7:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Go First Turbulence causes 20 percent spike in domestic airfares

    Go First turbulence causes 20 percent spike in domestic airfares

    Kerala train fire case: IG confirms West Bengal native suspect set the train on fire anr

    Kerala train fire case: IG confirms West Bengal native's involvement in setting train coach on fire

    FIR against Brij Bhushan accessed: Grapplers speak of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and more

    FIR against Brij Bhushan accessed: Grapplers speak of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and more

    Delhi police's 'purr-fect' reply to Elon Musk's quirky tweet on 'police cats' goes VIRAL anr

    Delhi police's 'purr-fect' reply to Elon Musk's quirky tweet on 'police cats' goes VIRAL; Check

    Eating Chicken can make you a victim of tenth largest disease worldwide; Here's how

    Eating Chicken can make you a victim of tenth largest disease worldwide; Here's how

    Recent Stories

    Go First Turbulence causes 20 percent spike in domestic airfares

    Go First turbulence causes 20 percent spike in domestic airfares

    Hard work paid off: Class 10 student of school for street children scores 60 percent marks in Board Exams anr

    Hard work paid off: Class 10 student of school for street children scores 60 percent marks in Board Exams

    Dwayne Johnson will return as Luke Hobbs in new Fast and Furious film ADC

    Dwayne Johnson will return as Luke Hobbs in new Fast and Furious film

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: 1983 World Cup-winning cricketers urge grapplers not to take hasty decision osf

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: 1983 World Cup-winning cricketers urge grapplers not to take hasty decision

    Tennis French Open: Zverev elated to make comeback at Roland Garros following horrific injury last season osf

    French Open 2023: Zverev elated to make comeback at Roland Garros following horrific injury last season

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon