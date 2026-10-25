DMRC received the Excellence in Innovation and Smart Mobility Solutions award in Bhubaneswar. Simultaneously, the agency is increasing train trips and anti-pollution measures in Delhi to mitigate dust and improve public transport usage.

DMRC Receives Prestigious Award for Innovation

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was bestowed with the prestigious 'Award of Excellence' in the 'Excellence in Innovation and Smart Mobility Solutions' category at the 19th Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo, which concluded in Bhubaneswar. According to the release, DMRC's Managing Director Vikas Kumar received the award from the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal in the presence of the Minister for Housing and Urban Development of Odisha, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, the Secretary, Department of Urban Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Satender Singh and the Additional Chief Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development of Odisha, Usha Padhee. The two-day conference cum expo attracted urban mobility experts and professionals from all over the world and deliberated on a range of issues pertaining to the sustainable growth and development of this sector. DMRC has worked extensively on innovative smart mobility solutions in recent years by taking a number of initiatives in areas such as digital ticketing, use of artificial intelligence in predictive maintenance and customer response.

Operational Updates and Pollution Mitigation

Increasing Connectivity and Anti-Pollution Measures

Meanwhile, in the wake of the implementation of GRAP-I in Delhi from Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be increasing train trips on weekdays (Mon-Fri) starting October 22. DMRC will also be intensifying anti-pollution drives at its construction sites and surrounding areas across the national capital to help mitigate the pollution. According to a release, Delhi Metro will be running 20 additional trips on its network from tomorrow on weekdays to encourage more and more people to use public transport instead of their personal vehicles.

Site Management and Dust Control

Similarly, a number of specific activities will be taken up to ensure a decrease in dust levels inside construction sites, removal of road dust from the surrounding roads, removal of garbage from footpaths and road medians, etc. Delhi Metro’s engineers will be inspecting the construction sites as well as the surrounding roads thoroughly to ensure that all construction materials are properly covered and the wheel wash facilities for outgoing vehicles are in working condition. (ANI)