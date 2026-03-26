DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian expresses confidence in victory, citing the party's welfare schemes and a weak AIADMK-BJP alliance. She says the AIADMK has surrendered to the BJP, while the DMK is mobilising its allies in a positive way.

DMK Confident of Victory, Cites Welfare Schemes

DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian on Thursday said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has already begun its electoral campaign and expressed confidence in securing victory, citing the party's welfare initiatives since coming to power in 2021.

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Speaking to ANI, Thangapandian said, "We have already begun our electoral campaigning. Through the welfare schemes, the moment the Chief Minister took charge in 2021 itself, the next victory was almost sealed. We are not worried about the way they are just showing or putting themselves up because already the AIADMK, BJP, and the allied parties' alliance seems to be really weak... It is very clear that they are not sure about that victory...'

Highlighting her party's approach, the DMK MP added, "DMK is going ahead with its electoral agenda by mobilising all the alliances in a very positive, friendly way... The AIADMK party has totally surrendered to the BJP, and it has been geared up and orchestrated by the Home Minister..."

Poll Schedule and Alliance Breakdown

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Under the NDA seat-sharing agreement, the alliance led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will contest over 170 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been allotted 27 seats, followed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) with 18 seats, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) with 11 seats.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

New Entrant and Past Results

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won with 133 seats, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) followed with 66 seats, while Congress got only 18 seats. The state saw a voter turnout of 76.6 per cent. (ANI)