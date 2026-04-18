In Coimbatore, PM Modi accused the DMK of enriching its own family while increasing Tamil Nadu's debt. He slammed the party for its dynastic politics, control over key sectors, and for its 'anti-women' stance on the reservation bill.

PM Modi accuses DMK of increasing family wealth and state debt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack against the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, alleging that the state has witnessed record increases in both the party's family wealth and public debt over the past five years. Addressing a rally in Coimbatore ahead of the upcoming elections, PM Modi accused the top DMK leadership of fostering a "By the family, of the family and for the family" culture, claiming this has led to massive economic strain on the people of Tamil Nadu.

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"Over the past five years, two things have increased to record levels in Tamil Nadu. The first is one family's wealth, and the second is Tamil Nadu's debt. The DMK's top family is becoming richer and richer while the debt on each person of Tamil Nadu is increasing more and more," he said.

'Competition to loot between son and son-in-law'

Intensifying his campaign against the DMK-Congress alliance, the Prime Minister explicitly claimed that key sectors, including media and cinema, are controlled by one family, asserting that senior party politicians are often humiliated by the family's junior members. "Whenever I meet people from Tamil Nadu, they tell me there is a big competition in the family here. The competition is between the son and the son-in-law. They are competing on who will loot more," he said, taking a jibe at Chief Minister's son Udhayanidhi Stalin and his son-in-law V Sabareesan.

Modi contrasts NDA ideology with DMK's 'dynasty' culture

Comparing the political culture between the NDA and DMK, PM Modi highlighted the BJP's ideology, citing leaders like CP Radhakrishnan, who rose in Coimbatore without a "political dynasty", eventually serving as the Vice President through hard work.

DMK slammed for 'U-turn' on Women's Reservation Bill

Targeting DMK over its opposition to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said that they made a 'U-turn for the Women's reservation after having supported the passage of the bill in 2023, accusing the ruling Tamil Nadu party of prioritising politics over women's welfare.

PM Modi highlighted that he appealed to all the political parties during the special sitting of Parliament to support the legislative process, that they can "take the credit" as he only "wanted sisters from ordinary families to come to the Parliament and Assemblies in greater numbers."

This comes as the Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections failed to garner two third majority in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties, including DMK and Congress, voting against it. In the division following the debate, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.

The Prime Minister accused the DMK of harbouring an "anti-women" ideology and enabling violence, stating that their actions would meet a fitting response from voters. "DMK harms women in Tamil Nadu by enabling violence and crime. They do not stand with women in Parliament either, but now their anti-women ideology will definitely get a befitting reply," he said.

'NDA in, DMK out': PM exudes confidence ahead of polls

"Tamil Nadu people are giving a clear message that NDA is in, DMK is out," he declared, expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming April 23 election.

The counting of votes is scheduled on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.