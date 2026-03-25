AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami called the DMK's condition "pathetic" and predicted his NDA alliance would win over 210 seats. He accused the ruling party of dynastic politics and failing to deliver governance, citing his party's past successes.

'DMK's Condition is Pathetic': EPS Predicts 210-Seat Victory

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), saying that the condition of the DMK is "pathetic." He also expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led NDA alliance would win more than 210 seats and form a government with a clear majority.

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"We have already met people in 193 constituencies and sought votes, which gave us a huge victory. Today, after the election date announcement, I am very happy to meet you for the first time in Mylapore. With God's blessings, the AIADMK-led NDA alliance will win 210 seats and form a government with a clear majority. The condition of the DMK today is pathetic. Three days ago, we invited our alliance partners to our party office and announced seat allocations. The next day, we released our election manifesto. Since our manifesto benefits the people, everyone is praising us..." Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

EPS Slams 'Dynastic' DMK for Governance Failures

He further accused the DMK of failing to deliver on governance promises, saying it is a "family party driven by dynastic politics."

"What has the DMK government done for people in 5 years? Only suffering. DMK is a family party driven by dynastic politics. MGR founded AIADMK to defeat the evil force called DMK. Under MGR and Amma's rule, many welfare schemes uplifted the poor, and their governance became a model for other states. AIADMK continues on their path. What has the DMK done for Chennai in 5 years? Not even a small effort. They are merely putting stickers on AIADMK schemes. Stormwater drainage was introduced during Amma's tenure--2400 km completed, with phases 1 and 2 done under AIADMK. Phases 3 and 4 under DMK are still incomplete," he added.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)