Former TN CM O Panneerselvam called the DMK's black flag protest against the Centre's delimitation exercise 'vital'. He voiced confidence in the DMK alliance winning the Assembly elections, praising Udhayanidhi Stalin's impactful campaign.

Panneerselvam Calls Protest 'Vital'

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK candidate from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni O Panneerselvam on Thursday described the party's black flag protest to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise as necessary. Speaking to ANI, he said, "This protest is very vital and needed," and further expressed confidence about the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. "DMK Alliance will win a massive victory all over the State. Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin's campaign is very impactful," he said.

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DMK Stages Statewide Protest

Earlier today, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers and supporters staged a protest in the Karumandapam area of Tiruchirappalli on Thursday, holding black flags to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. The protestors gathered in large numbers and expressed their strong opposition to the proposed delimitation bill, displaying black flags as a mark of dissent.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday morning burned a copy of the proposed delimitation bill, whose implementation is tied to a population-based revision of constituencies based on the 2011 census. Stalin also raised a black flag to kick off statewide anti-delimitation agitation.

While campaigning in the Madurai East constituency to support DMK candidate and Minister P Moorthy, DCM Udhyanidhi Stalin also said, "Today is a very important day. I am wearing a black shirt opposing the Delimitation Bill. The Union government is trying to reduce the representation from Tamil Nadu. Using the election time in Tamil Nadu, the Union government is trying to divert us with the election and bringing this Delimitation Bill."

Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition

The opposition to the proposed delimitation bill has been mounting for a long time and has escalated after the Centre's recent approval of draft amendment bills to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. The opposition has also objected to haste in convening a special Parliament sitting amid the election season.

Meanwhile, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

They were taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha today after a division of votes over its introduction. As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that discussion on the three key Bills will be held for 15-18 hours, with voting scheduled at 4 pm on Friday, as the House set the timetable for deliberations during the special session of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought unanimous support for the bills. Opposition parties have raised strong concerns over the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)