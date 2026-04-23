DMK minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi cast his vote in Tiruchirappalli and urged citizens to vote in large numbers. He expressed confidence in his party's victory, citing the positive public response and gratitude he received during campaigning.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and DMK candidate from Thiruverumbur constituency, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station in Tiruchirappalli in the ongoing assembly polls. Speaking with the media, Poyyamozhi urged the electorate to exercise their franchise in large numbers, noting it as their democratic duty. He further reflected on his growth as a politician and the positive reponse from people during the campaign for the elections. He said that he recieved about 32 petitions in which people expressed gratitude towards the work done by the DMK, expressing confidence in the victory of the ruling party in the ongoing elections.

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'Fulfill Your Democratic Duty'

"Today is a day for the people to fulfil their democratic duty. I have come with my family to fulfil mine. Everyone should do the same. If you want to choose a leader for yourselves, if you want to choose your MLA, it's not enough to just raise your voice. You must come to the polling booth and ensure 100% voting. We expect the people of Tamil Nadu to vote in large numbers. Instead of planning to go later, make it your first task and duty," Poyyamozhi said.

Reflecting on Political Journey

"This is my third time contesting. In 2016, as a first-timer, I didn't know much. By 2021, people were stopping me to ask about unfulfilled promises. Now, in 2026, those same people are welcoming me warmly, acknowledging that I have delivered on my word. It is very heartening. During my 15-day campaign, I received about 32 petitions. Most of them started by thanking me for the completed schemes before asking for a few more things. I feel we have done the maximum possible. People show their support and affection everywhere, treating me like a member of their own family. I believe the verdict of the people of Thiruverumbur, which I consider my maternal home, will be a good one," he stated.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls Underway

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today.The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Electorate and Polling Infrastructure

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said that the state's electorate comprises over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters. The poll body is also catering to 14,59,039 first-time voters and 68,501 service voters, with 4,18,541 postal votes already received. Furthermore, 62 counting centres have already been established to ensure a smooth process after the high-stakes voting concludes.

Key Political Contestants

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its Dravidian 2.0 model, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)