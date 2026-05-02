DMK's TKS Elangovan slammed the post-election commercial LPG price hike, warning it would severely impact small businesses. Chief Minister MK Stalin also termed the move "unacceptable", urging the Centre to reconsider its decision.

DMK Slams 'Post-Election' LPG Price Hike

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Saturday criticised the hike in commercial LPG prices, alleging that the Union government delayed the increase until after elections and warned of a ripple effect on fuel and essential commodity costs.

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Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said the hike would severely impact small businesses, particularly hotels and eateries dependent on commercial LPG. "This government was waiting for the elections to get over. So they have increased, which means most of the hotels have to be closed. Because they're running on commercial LPG, but they have no other way except to close that because when the prices of the eatables increase, people will not buy," he said.

Questions Foreign Policy on Crude Oil

He further questioned the Centre's foreign policy decisions, alleging external influence over India's crude oil procurement. "Why should they stop procuring crude oil from Russia? Under pressure from Trump. Who is Trump to govern our country? Why did Modi accept that order? This government has to answer the public," Elangovan added, claiming that fuel prices, including petrol and diesel, may rise further.

CM Stalin Terms Hike 'Unacceptable'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also termed the LPG price hike "unacceptable," stating that the benefits of falling global crude oil prices were not passed on to consumers earlier. He urged the Centre to reconsider the decision, warning that the move would worsen the financial burden on households and businesses.

Price Details and Consumer Impact

This comes as the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen to Rs 3,071.50, increasing input costs for businesses, while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.

Officials said domestic cylinders, used by nearly 33 crore households, continue to be subsidised and unaffected by the latest revision.

DMK Dismisses Unfavourable Exit Polls

Meanwhile, political focus has also shifted to exit poll projections ahead of the May 4 counting. While some surveys suggest a competitive contest, Elangovan dismissed reports predicting gains for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), asserting confidence in DMK's performance. "That is only one report... DMK will perform. We will get the requisite number of seats independently. DMK forms the government," he said.

Elangovan dismissed select exit poll findings, asserting confidence in his party's performance. "DMK will perform. We will get the requisite number of seats independently. DMK forms the government," he said. (ANI)