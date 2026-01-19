DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai has criticised AIADMK for its election promises, alleging they are recycled, unfulfilled schemes from previous years. He contrasted this with DMK's record of fulfilling its 2021 assurances.

DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai on Monday criticised AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over the first phase of the party's election promises, accusing the party of recycling unfulfilled schemes from previous years. The remarks come amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the first half of this year.

Speaking to ANI, Annadurai said, "AIADMK has never fulfilled its poll promises whenever it was in power. If you take the 2011 poll promises and the 2016 poll promises, none of them have been fulfilled. They have recycled that, are saying again they are going to do that." He further defended the DMK's record, stating, "Whatever we assured in 2021, we have successfully implemented." Annadurai also mocked AIADMK's promise of a free bus scheme for women, referring to it as a "lipstick service". Annadurai's remarks come ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, as political parties unveil their manifestos and campaign promises, aiming to sway voters ahead of the polls.

'People will not believe you': Kanimozhi

Earlier today, DMK MP Kanimozhi criticised AIADMK's first phase of the party's election promises, saying many of the schemes being announced are mere repetitions of earlier initiatives that were launched but saw no implementation. Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi said, "We have already started giving Rs 1,000, and this scheme was launched to empower women. Another scheme they announced is giving two-wheelers to women. This had already been launched, and they even brought the Prime Minister to launch it in 2018, and we know that nothing happened after the launch. So, they are repeating their own scheme in the manifesto again. People know who you are. They will not believe you or trust you."

AIADMK's Poll Promises

Earlier, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced the first phase of the party's poll promises for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. The AIADMK's election promises include the Women's Welfare Kulavilakku Scheme, under which a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be provided to all ration card-holding families, credited directly to the bank account of the woman head of the family. A free bus travel scheme will be implemented for men on city buses, while the existing free travel scheme for women will continue uninterrupted.

Under the Amma Illam Scheme in rural areas, the government will purchase land and construct concrete houses for those who do not own one. In urban areas, for those without a house of their own, the government will purchase land and construct apartment buildings, which will be provided free of cost under the Amma Illam Scheme.

While the Union Government has announced an increase in the 100-day employment scheme to 125 days, this rural development scheme will be further enhanced to provide 150 days of employment. Additionally, under the Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme, 5 lakh women will receive two-wheelers with a government subsidy of Rs 25,000 per beneficiary. (ANI)