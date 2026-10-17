DMK passed a resolution demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal, accusing him of disenfranchising voters via the SIR exercise. Led by MK Stalin, the party will petition the President for electoral reforms. MP Kanimozhi also affirmed support for CJP.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP and deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on Saturday said that her party had extended support to the CJP when its leaders were arrested, adding that she had attended a protest in Chennai to convey the party's support. Speaking to reporters, she said, "We have already supported the CJP when the leaders were arrested, and I went to the protest that was happening in Chennai yesterday to reach out to them and say that we are standing with them on behalf of the leader and the party."

DMK Demands CEC's Removal

Kanimozhi's remarks come after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Parliamentary Party adopted a resolution demanding the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar from office and an inquiry into his conduct, accusing him of spearheading the systematic disenfranchisement of legitimate voters through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The resolution was among four adopted at a meeting of DMK Members of Parliament held at the Murasoli Maran Meeting Hall at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, under the leadership of DMK President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

According to the resolution, when reports emerged that large numbers of voters were being systematically deleted from electoral rolls in Bihar, the first state where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was introduced, DMK President M.K. Stalin raised his voice in protest in July 2025, even before the Assembly elections. Stalin also participated in the Voter Adhikar Yatra organised in Bihar to protest against the exercise. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK Deputy General Secretary and Leader of the DMK Parliamentary Party, accompanied him.

Subsequently, when the Election Commission announced on 27 October 2025 that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) would be conducted in 12 states, including Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin raised the alarm, stating that the BJP was preparing to extend its alleged conspiracy to Tamil Nadu as well. The DMK meeting recorded Stalin's early opposition to the exercise and said that the DMK was among the most vocal political parties in the country in opposing the SIR, arguing that conducting the exercise during November and December, coinciding with the monsoon and festive seasons, was impractical. The resolution said that even while leading the state government, Stalin directly questioned the Election Commission's actions. DMK MPs, too, consistently raised their voices in Parliament against the alleged disenfranchisement of voters through the SIR.

Other Resolutions Adopted

In its second resolution, the DMK extended full solidarity to protests by student organisations. In its third resolution, the party condemned Congress and TVK for their double standards. Under its fourth resolution, the DMK resolved that its MPs, under Stalin's guidance, will submit a formal petition to the President of India demanding two major electoral reforms. (ANI)