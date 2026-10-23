DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi criticized the Tamil Nadu government for failing to address the rising crime rates against women and children, while also accusing the administration of using police power to target political opponents and dissenters.

Kanimozhi Criticizes Law and Order in Tamil Nadu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam M P Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday alleged that murders and crimes against women and children continued to occur in Tamil Nadu and accused the government of failing to take adequate measures to control them. She was speaking to reporters after participating in an educational loan distribution camp at a private college in Thoothukudi, where loans were provided to eligible students.

Responding to a question about the murder of a woman at her house in Muthalur near Sathankulam, Kanimozhi said crimes against women and children, along with murder incidents, were being reported frequently. She expressed distress over repeatedly having to raise such issues and alleged that the government was not taking adequate action to prevent them. She criticised the government's handling of law and order, stating that despite the Chief Minister's assurance of providing security to everyone, people were now facing an atmosphere of insecurity. She also questioned the police response in cases involving missing children.

Government Performance and Political Allegations

Kanimozhi further alleged that the government had failed to fulfil its election promises and was focusing on criticising the previous administration. Referring to the government's functioning, she described it as a "Reels government". She also raised concerns over rising prices, drug abuse, power cuts and the difficulties faced by farmers. She alleged that the government had failed to fulfil its promise to reduce alcohol consumption and had not adequately addressed crimes associated with alcohol abuse.

Issues Regarding Political Dissent

Earlier, Kanimozhi criticised the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government over the arrest of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) woman leader Karthika, calling it an authoritarian misuse of police power targeting female opposition figures. She argued that the administration is stifling dissent by arresting critics while sparing allies. Kanimozhi claimed that the case against Karthika was related to a rail blockade protest during the by-election. She termed the arrest an act of political vendetta and questioned the police action. The DMK MP alleged that women from opposition parties were being targeted through social media posts and police action, while complaints against those making derogatory remarks about women were not acted upon.