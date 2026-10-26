DMK leader Kanimozhi has accused the Tamil Nadu government of failing to maintain law and order, citing a surge in sexual offences against women and missing children cases under the current regime over the past five months.

Kanimozhi Alleges Law and Order Breakdown in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 (ANI): Launching a blistering attack on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi on Monday alleged an alarming breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu, claiming that sexual offences against women and crimes against children have reached an "unprecedented level in the state’s history" over the past five months.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, the senior DMK leader expressed grave concern over the safety of minors, alleging that more than 10 children had gone missing in a single month alone under the current dispensation. "Since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) came to power, sexual offences against women have increased over the past five months to an unprecedented level in Tamil Nadu’s history. Crimes against children, including missing children, child murders and sexual violence against children, are on the rise. More than 10 children have gone missing in a single month," Kanimozhi said.

Allegations of Impunity and Administrative Apathy

Specific Instances of Violence

Citing specific instances of violence, Kanimozhi accused ruling party cadres of indulging in heinous crimes with impunity. "A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by TVK functionaries in Thalankuppam, Ennore, Chennai. The incident was not allowed to come to light. A child went missing in Gingee and has still not been found. Even now, there is no clarity about the child’s whereabouts or condition. No one knows what is happening in Gingee. A one-year-old child went missing in Ranipet, and there is no information about what happened to the child," she stated.

Government Accountability and Public Safety

Lashing out at what she termed administrative apathy, Kanimozhi alleged that party cadres were operating under the shield of state patronage. "TVK functionaries continue to commit wrongdoings with the arrogance that the TVK government will protect them, regardless of whom their crimes are committed against. It is evident that no effective steps are being taken to rescue victims or ensure their safety," she said.

Directly holding TVK chief Vijay accountable, Kanimozhi reminded him of his pre-election promises regarding public safety and governance. "Before coming to power, Vijay repeatedly claimed that law and order had deteriorated and said everything would be set right once he assumed office. Now, DMK president MK Stalin is asking questions. The government must protect the people and the general public. If you have a conscience, do your duty," the DMK MP demanded.

Reacting sharply to assertions made by the TVK IT wing claiming that the DMK would soon face "tense moments," Kanimozhi delivered a sharp counter. "The DMK is not the one facing tense moments; it is the entire state of Tamil Nadu that is going through a tense period," Kanimozhi asserted. (ANI)