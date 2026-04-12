DMK's TKS Elangovan countered Union Minister Piyush Goyal's criticism of TN's governance, citing RBI and GOI data to prove the state's strong economic contribution, dismissing Goyal's claims as contrary to his own government's figures.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Sunday rejected Union Minister Piyush Goyal's claim that Chief Minister MK Stalin's administration has failed to utilise the state's economic potential and is marked by "ineffective" governance. Political tensions have increased in Tamil Nadu as the Assembly elections comes near

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DMK Cites Official Data to Refute Claims

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said official data does not support Goyal's criticism. He pointed to figures from the Reserve Bank of India and the Government of India to argue that Tamil Nadu remains one of the top contributors to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). "The RBI figures say that the DMK's contribution is good. The Government of India's figures say that in the total GDP contribution, the DMK, Tamil Nadu, stands first. In all sections, all sectors, the Government of India, RBI and other agencies say that Tamil Nadu stands first. But Piyush Goyal says that Tamil Nadu is going back. How can he say that? When his own government departments give favourable data for Tamil Nadu, he talks against it, and people will laugh at him," he said.

Goyal's Criticism of TN Government

The response came after Goyal, earlier in the day, said that despite the hard work of business leaders in Tamil Nadu, their potential is not being realised due to the state government's policies. "The people of Tamil Nadu, hardworking business and commerce leaders of Tamil Nadu, industries of Madurai, have shown the world that they have a lot of potential but we are not able to reach that potential of Tamil because of the utterly ineffective state government, which has failed to harness the potential of Madurai, the state," the Union Commerce Minister said while addressing trade and industry leaders at the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai.

Goyal also presented the BJP as an alternative that can provide better infrastructure and a more business-friendly environment. He spoke about the historical and cultural importance of Madurai and said the city has not developed to its full potential under the current government. "Instead of fostering a business-friendly environment, instead of supporting business and industry, they have brought the state of Tamil Nadu into utter neglect and decay. Madurai is the sacred land where the Tamil Sangam once blossomed. It presents an extraordinary potential to become a premier global destination for tourism, and a thriving commercial hub owing to its vibrant demography, strategic geography and favourable climate," Goyal said.

'Corruption-Free Government' Needed

He further outlined what investors expect from a government, stressing the need for stability and transparency. "What do investors, businesses, and industry want? They want good law and order, a peaceful climate to work, and they want high-quality infrastructure. They want inputs like electricity at a reasonable price. Most importantly, they want a corruption-free government," he said.

Tamil Nadu Election Outlook

Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which may turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)