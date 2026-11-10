DMK functionaries in Kallakurichi have petitioned police, demanding a probe into allegations that a TVK MLA sent obscene messages to the female District Collector, while seeking increased security for women officials in the region.

DMK Seeks Action Over Obscene Message Allegations

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday submitted a petition to Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police Shahnaz, seeking protection for the District Collector and other women officials following allegations that TVK MLA Arul Vignesh sent obscene messages to the Collector. More than 100 DMK functionaries, led by DMK MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan, met the Superintendent of Police and demanded a proper investigation and stringent action in the matter. The party also sought additional security for the Collector and other women officials.

Calls for Independent Inquiry and Security

Speaking to reporters after submitting the petition, Vasantham Karthikeyan said that it was shameful that even a woman District Collector, the highest-ranking administrative authority in the newly formed Kallakurichi district, was unable to feel secure. "We have personally submitted a representation to the Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police, urging an inquiry into whether the alleged obscene messages were actually sent. If the allegations are found to be true, stringent action must be taken against those responsible," he said.

The DMK MLA further said that since the person allegedly involved was a ruling party MLA, there could be difficulties in conducting an impartial investigation. He demanded that a case be registered and the investigation transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a fair inquiry. "On behalf of the DMK, we will ensure that the District Collector receives full protection," he said.

Planned Protests and Legal Recourse

Karthikeyan also said that DMK MP Malaiyarasan, representing the Kallakurichi constituency, was planning to submit a complaint in Delhi. He added that Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi would take up the matter with the Women's Commission and approach the High Court by filing appropriate petitions. He further said that a complaint would be submitted to the Assembly Privileges Committee.

Announcing the party's plans to organise a protest, Karthikeyan said the DMK Women's Wing would seek permission to hold a massive rally and demonstration in Kallakurichi to highlight the safety of women officials and condemn the alleged incident.

Criticism of Ruling Party and Official Response

Launching an attack on the ruling party, the DMK MLA alleged that instead of addressing the allegations, the Kallakurichi MLA was inspecting chairs at the new bus stand. "Instead of addressing the issue of the alleged obscene messages, the MLA is going to the new bus stand and inspecting whether chairs are damaged or uncomfortable. I am not someone who gets intimidated by such scare tactics," he said. He also criticised the state government, alleging that it was shifting the blame to the DMK instead of addressing the issue.

"I appeal to all women officials in Kallakurichi district: Whoever sends such messages, immediately lodge a complaint at the police station. Stand firm and be courageous," he said.

Describing Kallakurichi as an agricultural district, Karthikeyan said that allegations of obscene messages targeting women officials had brought disrepute to the entire district. He demanded that the government reveal the truth, ensure a proper investigation and take appropriate action. The DMK MLA also claimed to possess a video related to activities inside the Kallakurichi MLA's constituency office and warned against attempts to intimidate the party. "I also have a video regarding what is happening inside the Kallakurichi MLA's constituency office. I know what the consequences would be if I release it. Therefore, do not try to intimidate us with such tactics," he said.

Reiterating that the DMK's primary demand was stringent legal action against those involved in offences targeting women, Karthikeyan claimed that he had evidence regarding activities inside the MLA's constituency office. He challenged those denying the allegations to allow him to expose the matter with evidence and catch those involved red-handed.