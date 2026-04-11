DMK MP Tiruchi Siva expresses confidence in winning the 2026 Assembly Elections, citing the people's positive response and trust in the 'Dravidian Model' government. He says the party is sure of coming to power again despite opposition efforts.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Saturday exuded confidence in the party's victory ahead of the Assembly Elections 2026, saying people are giving a very positive response.

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Speaking to ANI, he emphasised that the election campaigning is underway with complete dedication and enthusiasm. He noted that the Dravidian Model government has truly captivated the trust of the general public in the DMK. "Our campaign is going on very well. I don't even get the time for a nap or something. I am going here and there. The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and everyone else are sure that DMK will again come to power," he said.

"Although there are opposition parties, of course, and an election means that many political parties will be in the field. They are trying their best, but thanks to the schemes of the Dravidian Model government, the people trust the Chief Minister. When we speak to the people, we feel very optimistic that we will certainly win," he added.

'NDA stands for New Delhi Alliance'

Speaking on the Chief Minister's 'Tamil Nadu vs Delhi election' remark, he took a jibe at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying that 'NDA' stands for New Delhi Alliance because it dictates terms. "He is perfectly right. They call it NDA; we call it New Delhi Alliance because they dictate terms. Though the AIADMK general secretary may say that he is leading, all other parties in that alliance have resorted only to the BJP for the seat sharing," he said.

'BJP cannot set foot in Tamil Nadu'

Further, he asserted that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be able to set foot in Tamil Nadu, citing the Dravidian model ideologies inculcated in the mindset of people at grassroot levels. "BJP is trying to enter Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala. But they are not able to enter so far. By hook or crook, they have succeeded in many other states, but this attempt here will never be fruitful. The ideologies of the Dravidian model are very strongly rooted in the mindset of the people. So, I think we will be able to stop their entry into Tamil Nadu and again DMK will come to power," he said.

Centre accused of hampering poll campaign

Furthermore, he accused the central government of deliberately calling over 100 MPs to the Parliament to discuss the Women's Reservation Bill at the critical time of elections, alleging that the move is pre-planned to hamper election campaigns. "We told the Govt to hold a session for this purpose after the elections for Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are over. So, we have ample time; 3 more years. What will happen within 10-15 days? But they said that we have to do...More than 100 MPs are taken away from their election field and compelled to be in the Parliament. So, it is not a good tactic that they are adopting. This is deliberate. But we will go and attend the session," he said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)