DMK's SS Sivasankar alleges ruling TVK is attempting horse-trading to retain power and slams CM Vijay's 'arrogance'. In response, TVK minister Aadhav Arjuna blames DMK's leadership for their electoral defeat and praises CM Vijay's rise.

DMK Leader Alleges Horse-Trading by Ruling TVK

DMK leader SS Sivasankar on Saturday accused the ruling TVK of attempting to gain power through "horse-trading" with the alleged support from AIADMK and AMMK and asserted that "continuous criticism and political arrogance" will lead to the fall of the Chief Minister Vijay-led government.

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Speaking with the media, the DMK leader took a jibe at CM Vijay and said that he continued to act like an "opposition leader", stating that the CM focused on criticising different parties instead of working on the people's issues. Affirming that the TVK could come to power only through the support of the allies, Sivasankar said that the government would weaken if such alleged behaviour continues. "TVK government was trying to retain power through horse-trading by seeking support from AIADMK and AMMK MLAs behind the scenes. Despite becoming Chief Minister, Vijay continued to function like an opposition leader by allegedly spreading accusations against the DMK instead of focusing on people's issues. Ruling party attempted to gain public sympathy through social media campaigns. TVK's government was surviving only because of the support extended by alliance parties, continuous criticism and political arrogance would weaken the administration," he said.

Slams Minister's 'Hubris', Warns Against Ignoring Allies

Furthermore, he criticised Cabinet Minister Aadhav Arjuna for allegedly acting in a hubristic manner and underscoring the constantly changing nature of political power. He further alleged that the allied parties and the "BJP-led coalition" supported TVK only to prevent the imposition of President's Rule in the state. "Aadhav Arjuna appears to be acting as though the whole of Tamil Nadu is under his control merely because he has become a minister. Tamil Nadu is not anyone's business empire; political power is temporary and constantly changing. Alliance parties, including those aligned with the BJP-led coalition, extended support to TVK only to avoid the imposition of Governor's Rule in Tamil Nadu; the government could collapse if it ignored the concerns of its allies," he said.

TVK Minister Blames DMK Leadership for Electoral Defeat

On the other hand, TVK leader and Cabinet Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Friday launched a sharp attack on the DMK leadership, blaming former Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin for the party's defeat in the Assembly elections.

Addressing a thanksgiving public meeting in Villivakkam after his victory as MLA and appointment as Minister, Adhav Arjuna said the DMK's administrative failures and leadership style were the primary reasons behind the party's electoral setback. He claimed that many people initially did not believe actor-turned-politician Vijay would become Chief Minister, but the public ultimately rejected those who campaigned against him(DMK). "Vijay's 10-day campaign alone was enough for the people to reject the entire DMK. Had he campaigned for six months, the DMK would not have even won five seats," he claimed.

Adhav Arjuna further said that the DMK leadership failed to respect both the party cadre and alliance partners. He also alleged that "horse-trading politics" took place within the DMK and claimed that attempts were made to prevent Vijay from becoming Chief Minister. He accused Udhayanidhi Stalin and his close aide Sabareesan of weakening both the government and the party.

The Minister further alleged that links between real-estate interests, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and leaders connected to the AIADMK camp had triggered divisions within the opposition party. Praising Vijay's rise, Adhav Arjuna said the people of Tamil Nadu had embraced him in the tradition of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. He added that the people of Tamil Nadu had "taught a lesson to India" by rejecting leaders who, according to him, failed to remain truthful to the public.