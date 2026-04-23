DMDK treasurer Sudish and general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth cast their votes. Premalatha expressed strong confidence in the Secular Progressive Alliance's victory, stating that MK Stalin would return to power as Chief Minister once again.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP Sudish on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station in Valasaravakkam in the ongoing Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

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Earlier, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Thursday expressed confidence in the ruling alliance's victory, stating that Chief Minister MK Stalin would return to power once again. After casting her vote in the Virukambakkam constituency, Premalatha Vijayakanth showed her inked finger and said the Secular Progressive Alliance was heading towards a decisive win. Addressing reporters, Vijayakanth said, "The alliance (secular progressive alliance) is going to win this time. Brother Stalin is going to be the CM of Tamil Nadu again. There is no doubt about it, because I went all over Tamil Nadu for the campaign. Wherever I go, I am able to see the very big wish of the people for this alliance..."

High Voter Turnout Reported

Meanwhile, the state of Tamil Nadu is seeing a mega voter turnout even during the first few hours of voting. The voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was recorded at 37.57 per cent at 11 am on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India.

In Tamil Nadu, the highest turnout of 42.45 per cent was in Tiruppur district, followed by Namakkal at 41.41 per cent, then Erode at 41.00 per cent. Chennai district registered a turnout of 35.47 per cent, Coimbatore at 38.62 per cent and Madurai at 36.22 per cent. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Nilgiris at 32.62 per cent.

Polling Details and Alliances

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK, and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)