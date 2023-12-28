Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    DMDK chief Vijayakanth passes away; was on ventilator support after testing Covid positive

    Actor and DMDK founder Captain Vijayakanth passes away anr
    Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam chief Vijayakanth, aged 71, passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Chennai. The veteran actor had been on ventilator support after testing positive for Covid-19, according to his party. However, the hospital's official statement attributed his demise to pneumonia. The hospital's statement said, "Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023."

    Vijayakanth had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday initially for a routine health check-up. At that time, the party had reassured the public that he was "healthy" and would soon return home after undergoing necessary tests.

    This is not the first time Vijayakanth faced health challenges. He was previously admitted to a hospital on November 20, receiving treatment for a respiratory illness.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of Vijayakanth. 

    He tweeted, " Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti."

    Vijayakanth's public journey was distinguished by his successful career in the film industry, where he appeared in 154 movies, and his subsequent entry into politics. Founding the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), he served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the constituencies of Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam. His political zenith came when he held the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016.

    In recent years, Vijayakanth's health had been a source of concern, leading him to withdraw from active political engagement. The news of his passing has left a void in both the cultural and political landscape of Tamil Nadu, as people remember the actor-politician for his contributions to both realms.

    Born on August 25, 1952, Vijayakanth's original name was Narayana Vijayaraja Alagaraswamy, later he became famous by the name Vijayakanth. From 2011 to 2016, he also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. He not only acted but also worked in film production and direction. He entered Tamil cinema by playing the lead role in the movie Inikkum Ilamai which was released in 1979.

