Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar welcomed PM Modi's directive on desilting dams. Joshi also spoke on the Mekedatu and Mahadayi river disputes, urging cooperation and submission of a revised DPR for the Mekedatu project.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive regarding the desilting of dams. "Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has welcomed the Prime Minister's directive given to Union Minister CR Patil regarding desilting of dams. The PM has said a special task force, technology and financial assistance will be provided. The CM has welcomed this. This means we are moving ahead to build a united India by bringing the states together. We have told the CM that we need his cooperation. We have told the state government, 'If any of our ministers or the CM himself comes, inform us. We have 3-4 ministers here; we will coordinate and come.' Many issues were discussed in a good atmosphere today," Joshi said.

Mekedatu Reservoir Project

Addressing the contentious Mekedatu Reservoir project, he said that the Centre has already said that no permission will be given for any dam in the Haveri area and the state government should submit the revised DPR. "The Centre itself has already given a reply in Parliament that no permission will be given for any dam in the Haveri area. Now the state government should submit the revised DPR. We will cooperate. I would also request the Karnataka government to talk with Tamil Nadu. This is not about one party vs another. Earlier, DK Shivakumar had said the state government would take it up. Talk to them and try to resolve it. If that doesn't happen, send the revised DPR. We will give all kinds of support."

Mahadayi River Issue

Speaking on the Mahadayi River issue, Joshi said, "The Union Environment Minister has written a letter saying the matter is sub judice because Karnataka has gone to the Supreme Court. I have suggested to the Karnataka government, and today the CM has responded positively. When I was Deputy CM, an officer named Gaurav Gupta had come. I had told them at that time to withdraw it and get it cleared in the Supreme Court, where it is pending. Today they have responded positively."

Karnataka CM's Delhi Meeting

Earlier in July, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met with all state MPs in Delhi to discuss issues including drought, water disputes and key pending projects, including Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Krishna river-related matters. (ANI)