Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar greeted the Governor, dismissed rumors of a rift with Siddaramaiah, and announced a 50 per cent reduction in property regularization charges for thousands of owners in the state.

DK Shivakumar Meets Governor

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met Governor Sudha Yadav at the Lok Bhavan to extend Deepavali greetings. Sharing the meeting on X, Shivakumar on Tuesday said it was a pleasure to call on the Governor and convey his festive wishes. "Grateful for the warmth and gracious hospitality," he said.

Addressing Political Rift Rumors

This comes as Shivakumar on Monday dismissed speculation of a rift between him and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asserting that some people were trying to create an impression of differences between the two leaders.

Speaking to the media near Mekhri Circle and Town Hall, Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah was their leader and that he had recently met him to discuss various issues, including the upcoming local body elections. "There is no big rift or small rift between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and me. Some people are trying to create an atmosphere that there is a rift between us," he said.

"In politics, there should be critics; there should be opponents. It is only when they are there that people like us can do clean politics. Siddaramaiah is our leader. Some people, including Mahaswamiji, are projecting it differently in the media. We have already conveyed to him whatever we had to convey regarding these matters," he added.

Explaining the reason behind his meeting with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said, "Local body elections are approaching. So I had to discuss many issues with him, and therefore I met him and exchanged festival greetings."

Property Regularization Announcement

Moreover, Shivakumar announced a 50 per cent reduction in the charges under Section 38B for regularisation of properties built on land acquired by the government before 2008, saying the move would provide relief to nearly one lakh property owners and enable them to secure ownership documents.

Addressing media persons on the occasion of Diwali, Shivakumar said the government had revisited the existing guidelines after finding that only around 600 people had applied under the earlier provision, despite an opportunity being extended to nearly one lakh property owners.

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