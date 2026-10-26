CM DK Shivakumar holds high-level meetings in Belagavi with farmers and sugar mill owners to resolve a deadlock over minimum support prices, industrial dues, and power purchase agreements, seeking a balanced solution for all stakeholders.

Karnataka CM Addresses Agrarian Crisis in Belagavi

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday held high-level meetings in Belagavi to address a brewing agrarian crisis, engaging separately with sugar factory owners, local MLAs, and farmer representatives to break an ongoing deadlock over minimum support prices (MSP) and pending industrial dues. The high-stakes deliberations follow mounting pressure from agricultural unions and come in the wake of widespread concerns raised by farmers during the Chief Minister's recent visit to Kittur.

Addressing the media on the objective of the meetings, CM Shivakumar emphasised that safeguarding the welfare of cultivators remains the administration's primary obligation, while acknowledging that the grievances of sugar mill owners must also be heard. "Two important meetings are on the issue. I have asked the opinions of officers and MLAs, the MLAs and farmer representatives," Shivakumar said. "They have told me what pressure is on them. I will hold a meeting with the factory owners. It is our duty to protect the farmers. I will listen to the factory owners' suffering. The farmers' feelings have been expressed in Kittur. A decision should be made after discussing with everyone. The central government should also be taken into confidence. The government itself has put pressure on the factory owners and given them—I will discuss with everyone and talk to you."

Challenges Faced by the Sugar Industry

Key Demands of Mill Owners

Belagavi District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who arrived at the Chief Minister’s residence ahead of the negotiations, shed light on the key pain points raised by the sugar industry that have stalled previous agreements. According to Jarkiholi, several key demands made by mill owners during prior discussions remain unfulfilled: Industrial plants are facing severe financial liquidity issues because payments for electricity purchased from the factories have not reached them; Mills are pushing for power purchase agreements to be extended to a sustainable 20-year term; demand has been raised to reduce the recently hiked water taxes levied on sugar factories. Mill owners argued that a revised Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure is essential, which they contend would ultimately benefit both processors and sugarcane growers.

"The CM said that he would hold a farmers' meeting when he came to Kittur yesterday. He will hold a meeting with the factory owners this morning. Let's see what happens," Minister Jarkiholi told reporters. "There is a problem; the government is trying to solve it... Those demands were not met, so let's see what happens in today's meeting. The CM should hold a meeting today and see if any decision is made."

Roadmap for Resolution

With Minister Satish Jarkiholi and local administrative teams coordinating discussions at the venue, the state government is attempting to formulate a balanced compromise package. While factory owners press for relief on power arrears and utility taxes, farmer representatives are demanding immediate assurances regarding sugarcane procurement rates. The Chief Minister is expected to finalise a roadmap following the conclusion of today's back-to-back stakeholder sessions in Belagavi. (ANI)