Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has written to the CEC, flagging 'alarming numbers' in the state's electoral roll revision. He noted 1.08 crore ASDDO voters and requested extending the time for claims and objections to ensure no genuine voter is left out.

CM Flags Alarming Numbers in Voter Roll Revision

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar requesting adequate verification time and strict adherence to prescribed procedure during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. He said that the period for filing claims and objections must be extended.In an X post, the Chief Minister noted that the SIR in Karnataka has thrown up alarming numbers. Over 1.08 crore voters are marked as ASDDO, and about 43 lakh voters are set to receive notices for logical discrepancies.

"I have requested the CEC Gyanesh Kumar to take the following actions; Extend the period for claims and objections, so genuine voters excluded from the draft roll have adequate time to file claims, Direct the CEO to fully implement the prescribed procedure, including Gram Sabhas in rural areas and Ward Committee meetings in urban areas, with adequate publicity, Extend the time given to voters facing notices for logical discrepancies and absence of a link to the 2002 roll," Shivakumar said.

"Each voter should get at least 3-4 weeks to respond and furnish documents, and increase the number of EROs and, if necessary, DEOs to handle the enormous volume of claims, objections and applications and prevent errors and unfair exclusions," he added. https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/2092209168807829574

In the letter dated August 25, the Chief Minister said the SIR figures have thrown up figures that merit serious attention. Shivakumar noted that of the 5.54 crore electors, nearly 1.08 crore, almost one in five, have been placed in the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category.

In addition, following publication of the draft roll on August 24, verification notices are expected to be issued to roughly 43.8 lakh electors for "logical discrepancies" or absence of a link to the 2002 roll. In Bengaluru alone, 46.88 lakh electors have been placed under the ASDDO category. This translates into about 1.5 crore voters in Karnataka facing deletion unless they submit their claims for continuation or fresh inclusion, the CM said.

Concerns Over Disenfranchisement of Genuine Voters

"A significant number of those categorised as Absent may be genuine electors who could not submit their enumeration forms because they were away from home for work, health or other legitimate reasons when the BLO visited," Shivakumar wrote.

Similarly, electors who moved to a different polling station were not given an opportunity to submit the enumeration form at their new residence during house-to-house visits by BLOs, while their names have been deleted from the roll at their previous address.

"In Bengaluru and other cities, even moving across the street can mean a change of polling station. As a result, lakhs of genuine voters may face disenfranchisement under the Absent and Shifted categories and will now have to file Form 6 for inclusion. This category of voters does not even receive notices, which are only sent to 'logical discrepancy' and 'unmapped' voters. Therefore, they may not even be aware that their names have been deleted," he said.

Flagging concerns over dynamic urban mobility, he stated, "Mobility should not translate into disenfranchisement. This concern is especially important for poorer and marginalised citizens who may move frequently for livelihood and may not readily possess or access the documents required to establish their eligibility."

"The SIR must therefore protect the voting rights of every eligible citizen while ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the electoral roll," he added.

Noting that the Election Commission has the dual responsibility of preparing accurate rolls and ensuring no genuine voter is excluded, Shivakumar said that with adequate time and proper processes, both can be achieved.

Four Key Demands to the Election Commission

The Chief Minister made four specific requests to the ECI:

Extend the period for claims and objections

The claims and objections period should be sufficiently long to enable genuine electors whose names are absent from the draft roll, including those in the ASDDO category, to ascertain their status and file claims through Form 6. Para 11.3.1 of the 2023 Manual permits the ECI to extend the prescribed period by notification. With no election due in Karnataka in the near future, such an extension is eminently feasible.

Ensure full implementation of the prescribed procedure

The CEO should specifically direct District Election Officers to convene Ward Committee meetings in urban areas and Gram Sabhas in rural areas, with adequate advance publicity. At these meetings, the draft roll should be read out and omissions and errors identified, as contemplated under Paragraph 11.2.4(vi) of the 2023 Manual. The CEO's letter dated August 20 refers to this provision but does not specifically direct such meetings. A mere reference to the provision risks becoming pro forma compliance rather than an effective mechanism for identifying and correcting errors.

Provide adequate time for electors facing verification

The proposed period of roughly 45 days for issuing notices and disposing of cases concerning "logical discrepancies" and the absence of a link to the 2002 roll is highly compressed. Giving an elector about a week to respond, followed by a second notice, may place an unreasonable burden on working people, migrants and the elderly, particularly where documents must be obtained, or travel is required. A minimum of three to four weeks should be provided to each elector to respond and furnish necessary documents.

Increase number of Addl EROs and DEOs

While the ECI has appointed Additional EROs to handle the large volume of objections and applications which are now going to come for inclusion, it will be inadequate to handle the enormous workload in the limited time available. The unrealistic deadlines combined with inadequate manpower could result in avoidable errors and unfair exclusions. ECI should consider appointment of Additional DEOs as well in districts with high ASDDO and Logical Discrepancies.

Karnataka Govt Offers Support for Accurate Roll

The Chief Minister said the Government of Karnataka stands ready to provide all possible assistance, including mobilising local administration for Gram Sabha and Ward Committee meetings, undertaking widespread publicity to reach affected voters, and providing any other coordination or logistical support required by the Commission.

"The objective must be an electoral roll that the people of Karnataka can trust; one in which every eligible citizen is included, every ineligible entry is removed, and no citizen is deprived of the franchise merely for want of adequate time, information or opportunity to establish his or her eligibility," he concluded. (ANI)

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