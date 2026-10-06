Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar backed the INDIA bloc's protest over electoral roll revision, stating Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the people. He challenged BJP leaders and called the alleged fraudulent deletion of voter names a 'criminal conspiracy'.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday backed the INDIA bloc MPs' protest march to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was “fighting for the cause of the people and the electorate of this country”.

While addressing the media on allegations of voter names being deleted, CM Shivakumar said BJP leaders should first certify that they had submitted the required forms and said anyone who feels their vote has been “snatched” has a duty to file a complaint. “Let Yediyurappa, Bommai, Kumaraswamy, Shobha, Shobha Akka, Vijayendra, and Ashok certify that, yes, we have given the forms... it is the duty of anyone who feels that the vote has been snatched to file a complaint... we have gone to the election commission. The process itself in Form 7 is detailed, and they will take action as per the law. That is a different case. So if they were in our position, what would they have done?” he said.

Shivakumar said the BJP leaders were attempting to create a ruckus over the issue and asserted that it was his duty to protect the voters of all political parties. “I know what all ruckus they (BJP) are trying to do... It is my bound duty to protect even their voters also... Any of the names should not be deleted. So after we went, the election commission has directed all the Taluk offices, EROs, that you can't do it without verifying it,” he said.

'A Big Criminal Conspiracy'

He further alleged that BJP leaders were trying to protect their workers and said the matter should also be investigated. “So they (BJP leaders) have gone to the election commission. They are trying to protect their workers... That also has to be investigated. They can't do it. It is a big criminal conspiracy in the history of India,” Shivakumar said.

His statement comes amid Bengaluru Police registering an FIR against two BJP Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and others for allegedly submitting fraudulent Form-7 applications to delete 5,698 voters from the Jayanagar Assembly constituency.

INDIA Bloc MPs March to ECI

On the INDIA bloc MPs' protest march to the ECI, Shivakumar said Rahul Gandhi would continue to raise the issue despite opposition. “Let them stop, let them do, let them harass. Rahul Gandhi will not care for this because he is fighting for the cause of the people and the electorate of this country. The SIR issue is not the voice of us; it is the voice of the people... Rahul Gandhi is doing his job. There is nothing wrong with it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped from entering the Election Commission office complex after INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament to Nirvachan Sadan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Following this, the INDIA bloc MPs staged a sit-in outside the EC office in protest over the SIR exercise and allegations concerning the deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls.