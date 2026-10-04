BJP MP DK Aruna hit back at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's criticism of the Election Commission, demanding an apology. She cited Congress's own history while defending PM Modi's mandate, countering Kharge's protest plans.

BJP MP DK Aruna on Sunday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying he should reflect on the functioning of his own party before making such statements. She urged Kharge to reflect on his remarks, saying he should apologise for making such statements.

Speaking to ANI, Aruna said, "After becoming the AICC President, members of his own party had asked for the complete list of delegates for the election. Did they actually provide that list? Leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Manmohan Singh and Rajiv Gandhi were also not elected through direct elections in the manner he is referring to.” “Therefore, before making such statements, Mallikarjun Kharge should reflect on these facts... PM Modi became the Prime Minister for the third term with a huge public mandate... Instead of making such statements, Mallikarjun Kharge Ji should apologise,” she further said.

Kharge alleges weakening of institutions

Earlier, Kharge alleged that institutions were being weakened and accused the Election Commission of being influenced by the government. He alleged that elections were being won through unfair means and claimed that democratic functioning of opposition parties was being disrupted. He also announced a nationwide protest programme, saying that INDIA bloc leaders would hold a "Save Democracy March" at the district level from October 2 to October 8. "Members of the INDIA bloc will stage protests at DM offices from October 2 to October 8, and on October 6, all opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission. Opposition leaders will seek an appointment with the President in the second week of October to apprise her of the manner in which institutions are being taken over. Five major rallies will be held in Oct-Nov, and the venues and dates will be finalized soon. A major rally will be organised in Delhi on November 1 because everyone now acknowledges what Rahul ji and Didi used to say on 'vote chori,” he said. (ANI)