Diwali gift for Indian Railways employees; Centre announces Bonus equal to 78 days' salary

In a significant decision, the central government has approved a productivity-based bonus for more than 11 lakh railway employees, equivalent to 78 days' salary. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, granted its nod to this initiative.

This bonus will benefit a substantial workforce of 11,07,346 railway employees, which includes station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician assistants, pointsmen, ministerial employees, and other Group 'C' employees, excluding RPF and RPSF personnel.

The central government's decision to grant a bonus amounting to Rs 1968.87 crore acknowledges the remarkable performance of railway employees. In the fiscal year 2022-2023, the Indian Railways achieved several milestones, including the successful transportation of a record 1509 million tonnes of freight and facilitating travel for nearly 6.5 billion passengers.

This remarkable performance can be attributed to a combination of factors, including substantial capital expenditure by the government in railway infrastructure, enhanced operational efficiency, and the integration of advanced technology. The payment of PLB serves as a commendable incentive for railway employees, encouraging them to continue their efforts toward further enhancing their performance and contributing to the growth of the Indian Railways.