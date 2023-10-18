Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Diwali gift for Indian Railways employees; Centre announces Bonus equal to 78 days' salary

    This Productivity Linked Bonus extends to a broad spectrum of non-gazetted railway employees, including roles like Track Maintainers, Loco Pilots, and Train Managers. The initiative is expected to benefit 11,07,346 railway employees, excluding RPF and RPSF personnel.

    Diwali gift for Indian Railways employees; Centre announces Bonus equal to 78 days' salary
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    In a significant decision, the central government has approved a productivity-based bonus for more than 11 lakh railway employees, equivalent to 78 days' salary. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, granted its nod to this initiative.

    Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, conveyed to the media that this Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for the fiscal year 2022-23 will be extended to all eligible non-gazetted railway employees, encompassing various roles such as Track Maintainers, Loco Pilots, and Train Managers (Guards).

    This bonus will benefit a substantial workforce of 11,07,346 railway employees, which includes station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician assistants, pointsmen, ministerial employees, and other Group 'C' employees, excluding RPF and RPSF personnel.

    The central government's decision to grant a bonus amounting to Rs 1968.87 crore acknowledges the remarkable performance of railway employees. In the fiscal year 2022-2023, the Indian Railways achieved several milestones, including the successful transportation of a record 1509 million tonnes of freight and facilitating travel for nearly 6.5 billion passengers.

    This remarkable performance can be attributed to a combination of factors, including substantial capital expenditure by the government in railway infrastructure, enhanced operational efficiency, and the integration of advanced technology. The payment of PLB serves as a commendable incentive for railway employees, encouraging them to continue their efforts toward further enhancing their performance and contributing to the growth of the Indian Railways.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fourth-year IIT-Kharagpur student found dead, suicide suspected

    Fourth-year IIT-Kharagpur student found dead, suicide suspected

    Israel-Hamas conflict: India tightens norms for use of hang gliders, ones without permission may be shot down vkp

    Israel-Hamas conflict: India tightens norms for use of hang gliders, ones without permission may be shot down

    Uttar Pradesh Azam Khan, wife and son gets 7-year jail term in fake birth certificate case AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan, wife and son gets 7-year jail term in fake birth certificate case

    Kerala: Massive landslide hits Munnar due to heavy rainfall rkn

    Kerala: Massive landslide hits Munnar due to heavy rainfall

    Those involved in attack on Gaza hospital should be held responsible: PM Modi condemns missile attack vkp

    Those involved in attack on Gaza hospital should be held responsible: PM Modi condemns missile attack

    Recent Stories

    Fourth-year IIT-Kharagpur student found dead, suicide suspected

    Fourth-year IIT-Kharagpur student found dead, suicide suspected

    Navratri 2023: 5 delicious potato dishes for fasting SHG EAI

    Navratri 2023: 5 delicious potato dishes for fasting

    Delicious Kuttu Ki Puri: A must-try recipe for Navratri fasting snt eai

    Delicious Kuttu Ki Puri: A must-try recipe for Navratri fasting

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian bowling coach indicates no changes in next matches, Shami, Surya set to warm bench avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian bowling coach indicates no changes in next matches, Shami, Surya set to warm bench

    Pepper X: New hottest chilli pepper on the planet

    Pepper X: New hottest chilli pepper on the planet

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon