Diwali 2024: List of states that have banned firecrackers, timings & penalties for violating them | EXPLAINED

Diwali 2024: List of states that have banned firecrackers, timings & penalties for violating them

Ban or not? This Diwali, here's all you need to know about the ban reinstated on the states for burning firecrackers and the heavy fine imposed for violation of the rules.

Diwali 2024: List of states that have banned firecrackers and penalties for violating them
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

Anticipating a rise in pollution levels as Diwali and winter season approaches, many states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu, have taken proactive measures by imposing an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers.

The ruling means a quieter Diwali, as most states mandate the use of only “green crackers” during limited hours from 8 pm to 10 pm on festival days. Green crackers, designed to release less pollution, are the only firecrackers permitted under these restrictions.

DIWALI 2024: STATES THAT HAVE BANNED FIRECRACKERS

DIWALI 2024: STATES THAT HAVE BANNED FIRECRACKERS

Amid rising air pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has completely banned the manufacturing, storage, sale, and online delivery of all types of firecrackers in Delhi until January 1, 2025. However, limited relief comes in the form of “green crackers”—fireworks free from toxic elements like barium and lead—that can be used for specific festivities.

These include Diwali, when Delhi residents are allowed to celebrate with green crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm, and on Gurpurab, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve, with similarly restricted timings.

The act of violating the rules comes under section 9B of the Explosive Act, production, storage and sale of firecrackers in New Delhi. 

Maharashtra and West Bengal Follow Suit

Maharashtra and West Bengal have also stepped up, restricting firecracker sales to green-certified products, adhering to National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines aimed at cutting pollution by 30% compared to conventional crackers. However, enforcing the ban remains a challenge in these regions, with reports suggesting that residents might seek firecrackers from states with more relaxed regulations.

Punjab’s Regulatory Reinforcement

In Punjab, the Supreme Court and NGT directives have prompted the state government to establish its own rules on firecracker usage. Empowered by the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986, Punjab’s restrictions limit firecracker usage to 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, with additional hours for Gurpurab and brief windows for Christmas and New Year’s festivities. 

Gurpurab (November 15): 4 AM to 5 AM & 9 PM to 10 PM

Christmas (December 24-25): 11.55 PM to 12.30 AM

New Year’s Eve (December 31-January 1): 11.55 PM to 12.30 AM

Haryana Tightens Restrictions

Similarly, in Gurugram, Haryana has issued an order allowing only green crackers, a move intended to reduce air pollution while preserving cultural celebrations.

Haryana permits green crackers on specific occasions, with designated timeframes for Diwali and Gurpurab from 8 pm to 10 pm and for Christmas from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

BIHAR

In Bihar, authorities have implemented a complete ban on all types of firecrackers—including green alternatives—in major cities such as Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Hajipur.

Tamil Nadu’s Pollution Control Measures

Tamil Nadu has gone a step further by issuing detailed guidelines from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). To maintain manageable pollution and noise levels, the state has allotted two specific windows for cracker bursting: from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm on Diwali. The TNPCB, collaborating with government agencies, also plans to educate the public on responsible and safe practices to mitigate firecrackers’ environmental and health risks.

