Diwali 2024 fireworks safety: Essential Dos and Don'ts for a safe celebration

Celebrate Diwali 2024 safely with these essential fireworks safety tips. Learn the dos and don'ts to avoid accidents and ensure a joyful festival for you and your family

Diwali 2024 Celebrations

Diwali is synonymous with new clothes, fireworks, and sweets. Extra care is needed when handling fireworks to prevent injuries. How dangerous are Diwali fireworks? The smoke and fumes can cause irritation. Sparks from fireworks are dangerous, reaching temperatures as high as 1,800°F. Precautions are necessary to avoid injuries.

Diwali Fireworks Safety

Diwali Pollution and Safety

Pollution levels peak during Diwali. Contact lens wearers should be extra cautious when bursting crackers. Diwali 2024: Dos and Don'ts for firework safety Don't rub or scratch your eyes. Wash your eyes and face thoroughly. Consult an eye doctor immediately for any serious injury.

Diwali 2024: Dos and Don'ts

Safety tips for bursting crackers: Always burst crackers in open spaces, wear glasses, and wash hands with clean water. Children should only burst crackers under adult supervision. Keep a bucket of water and sand nearby for accidental fires.

