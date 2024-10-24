Carrying firecrackers during train travel could lead to 3-year jail term or Rs 5,000 fine; Check details

Railways is the largest public transport network, offering affordable travel. However, with Diwali approaching, certain items are prohibited on trains. Carrying these items can lead to fines and imprisonment.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 2:57 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

Train travel is essential for commuting. Many prefer trains over buses or personal vehicles due to lower costs, safety, restrooms, and the ability to sleep during the journey. People book tickets 120 days in advance, leading to overcrowding, even in reserved compartments.

article_image2

Prohibited items on trains

Railway authorities have implemented safety measures. Railway Protection Force officers patrol, question suspicious individuals, and remove them if necessary. Restrictions include a complete ban on alcohol and smoking. Stoves, gas cylinders, flammable chemicals, acids, and foul-smelling items are also prohibited.

article_image3

Can you carry firecrackers on trains?

Indian Railways strictly prohibits carrying flammable items, including firecrackers. Carrying firecrackers can result in a 3-year prison sentence or a Rs 5,000 fine. Passengers traveling during Diwali may be tempted to carry complimentary firecrackers, but doing so can lead to penalties.

article_image4

Jail term, fine

Transporting explosives and fuels, including firecrackers, has long been banned on trains. While most are aware, some violate these rules, endangering themselves and others. A first offense results in a Rs 1,000 fine or 6 months imprisonment. Repeated violations can lead to a 3-year sentence or a Rs 5,000 fine.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP dmn

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP

Sharad Pawar suffers blow as Supreme Court rules in favour of Ajit Pawar to retain 'clock' symbol dmn

Sharad Pawar suffers blow as Supreme Court rules in favour of Ajit Pawar to retain 'clock' symbol

Developer registers 'JioHotstar' domain, asks Reliance to fund education for sale gcw

Developer registers 'JioHotstar' domain, asks Reliance to fund education for sale

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to facilitate quick access to Sangam for devotees with new water transport services gcw

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to facilitate quick access to Sangam for devotees with new water transport services

Kerala: Court to give verdict on PP Divya's anticipatory bail related to suicide abetment case on October 29 dmn

Kerala: Court to give verdict on PP Divya's anticipatory bail related to suicide abetment case on October 29

Recent Stories

Israel Uses SPICE 2000 Bomb to Destroy Building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video) RBA

Israel uses SPICE 2000 bomb to destroy building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam RBA

WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam

Trudeau breaking English language under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH) snt

'Trudeau breaking English language': Under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH)

Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party RBA

Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP dmn

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon