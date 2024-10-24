Carrying firecrackers during train travel could lead to 3-year jail term or Rs 5,000 fine; Check details

Railways is the largest public transport network, offering affordable travel. However, with Diwali approaching, certain items are prohibited on trains. Carrying these items can lead to fines and imprisonment.

Train travel is essential for commuting. Many prefer trains over buses or personal vehicles due to lower costs, safety, restrooms, and the ability to sleep during the journey. People book tickets 120 days in advance, leading to overcrowding, even in reserved compartments.

Prohibited items on trains

Railway authorities have implemented safety measures. Railway Protection Force officers patrol, question suspicious individuals, and remove them if necessary. Restrictions include a complete ban on alcohol and smoking. Stoves, gas cylinders, flammable chemicals, acids, and foul-smelling items are also prohibited.

Can you carry firecrackers on trains?

Indian Railways strictly prohibits carrying flammable items, including firecrackers. Carrying firecrackers can result in a 3-year prison sentence or a Rs 5,000 fine. Passengers traveling during Diwali may be tempted to carry complimentary firecrackers, but doing so can lead to penalties.

Jail term, fine

Transporting explosives and fuels, including firecrackers, has long been banned on trains. While most are aware, some violate these rules, endangering themselves and others. A first offense results in a Rs 1,000 fine or 6 months imprisonment. Repeated violations can lead to a 3-year sentence or a Rs 5,000 fine.

