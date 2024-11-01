Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Man fatally blown apart by accidental onion bombs explosion (WATCH)

A viral video of the incident shows Sudhakar riding a two-wheeler through a narrow alleyway with a friend seated behind him. The video captures the sudden blast, after which smoke and flames engulf the vehicle, causing chaos in the area.

In a tragic accident on Thursday afternoon, a man from Andhra Pradesh's Eluru lost his life when a sack of firecrackers he was carrying on his bike exploded. The deceased has been named as Sudhakar and the police said the victim was carrying "onion bombs".

A viral video of the incident shows Sudhakar riding a two-wheeler through a narrow alleyway with a friend seated behind him. The video captures the sudden blast, after which smoke and flames engulf the vehicle, causing chaos in the area. The pillion rider and six people around them got injured and were swiftly rushed to a local hospital where they are receiving treatment. Medical authorities said that the condition of two victims is critical.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Preliminary reports indicate that Sudhakar's bike may have hit a pothole, causing the "onion bombs" inside his sack to shift and collide with each other, ultimately triggering the deadly blast.

The explosion not only damaged the bike but also two other vehicles which were close to the bike, making the firecrackers dangerous as seen in the video. Officials have since cordoned off the area and advised caution regarding the handling and transportation of such fireworks.

What is an Onion Bomb?

An "onion bomb" is a high-powered firecracker resembling the shape of an onion, known for its extremely loud bang and bright flash. With an impact comparable to a small dynamite or improvised explosive device (IED), onion bombs are sought after for their dramatic effect, particularly during festive seasons like Diwali. However, they also pose a significant safety risk due to their potency.

Warnings about the dangers of onion bombs have been issued repeatedly by safety advocates, as these firecrackers can cause life-threatening explosions if not handled with extreme care. Unlike in some countries like the UK, where such powerful firecrackers are restricted for professional displays, onion bombs are widely available in India during the festive season, leading to frequent accidents and injuries.

