Diwali 2023: These states have banned bursting, selling crackers this festival

Diwali 2023: Here's a list of state that have banned bursting, selling crackers this festival. Here is all you need to know about the ban reinstated on the states and the fine imposed for violation of the rules.

The biggest festival of lights, Diwali, is around the corner. This season, sales and purchases of firecrackers have been prohibited in an effort to reduce air pollution. A few state governments have released guidelines and regulations regarding the lighting of fireworks.

New Delhi

The administration of Delhi declared that during this Diwali season, all forms of firecrackers would once again be prohibited from being made, sold, stored, or used in the capital region.This effort is a component of a plan to reduce wintertime pollution. In addition, the government has issued a warning that violators of Section 9B of the Explosives Act would face a punishment of up to Rs 5,000 and three years in prison for manufacturing, storing, and selling firecrackers in Delhi.

Maharashtra

In a bid to ensure public safety, Mumbai authorities have imposed a ban on the use, sale, and flying of lanterns throughout the festive month of Diwali, effective from November 4 to December 3.

A second directive, also for the same duration, was simultaneously issued by the Mumbai police and forbids the sale, possession, offering, display, transportation, or exposure for sale of any firecrackers or fireworks in public areas unless the necessary licence has been obtained from the commissioner of police or a designated police officer who has been authorised by the state government or commissioner of police to grant such licences.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government banned firecrackers during political functions, rallies, festivals, and weddings. The chief minister said he has given direction to all the officers concerned to ensure that the provisions of the Explosives Act and the SC guidelines on the use of green crackers are not violated.

Bihar

To reduce air pollution during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Bihar State Pollution Control Board has issued a blanket ban on firecrackers in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Hajipur. Green crackers may now be burst anywhere in the state, according to state officials, but other firecrackers cannot be burst until additional directives are issued.

West Bengal

The restrictions imposed on the timings to burst crackers on Diwali, Chhath Puja, Christmas and New Years’ Eve remain in place. The ban on the sale and bursting of non-green firecrackers will also continue in the state. All boxes and packets of green firecrackers should mandatorily have a verifiable QR code to ascertain the veracity of the same by the law enforcement agencies and the users.

Punjab

The Punjab government said it will permit sale of 'green' crackers during limited hours on Diwali, Gurpurab, Christmas, and New Year. Green crackers, devoid of compounds like barium salts and antimony, will be available through licensed traders, while the production, storage, distribution, sale and use of conventional firecrackers has been prohibited.

In order to reduce the bad effects on the environment, the government is promoting the usage of green crackers within particular time periods on Diwali (8pm–10pm), Gurpurab (4am–5am and 9pm–10pm), Christmas Eve (11.55pm–12.30am), and New Year's Eve (11.55pm–12.30am).