Disturbing visuals emerge after senior students assault junior at college fest in AP, victim critical (WATCH)

A junior student was critically injured in a violent clash with seniors at Duvvada Vigyan Engineering College in Visakhapatnam, sparking outrage and calls for justice.

Disturbing visuals emerge after senior students assault junior at Vizag college fest in AP, victim critical dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

A violent clash broke out at Duvvada Vigyan Engineering College in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, leaving a junior student critically injured. The incident occurred during the college fest, where a group of senior students brutally assaulted the junior student.

Also Read: Bihar women, on way to Maha Kumbh, tell railway official, 'Modi ji allowed to travel without tickets' (WATCH)

Eyewitnesses claim that the seniors used a rod to strike the victim's head, sparking a chaotic scene that was captured on camera. The disturbing footage shows a large mob of students repeatedly kicking and pushing the victim to the ground.

Local authorities have registered a case against the accused, but no arrests have been made yet. A thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The condition of the junior student remains critical, with people calling for swift justice.

Also Read: "Islam is religion of Arab": IAS officer Niyaz Khan stirs debate with post on religion and India's origins

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH) ddr

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH)

Video of lady RPF constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH) ddr

Video of lady constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH)

Bihar women, on way to Maha Kumbh, tell railway official, 'Modi ji allowed to travel without tickets' (WATCH) shk

Bihar women, on way to Maha Kumbh, tell railway official, 'Modi ji allowed to travel without tickets' (WATCH)

Andhra Pradesh ragging horror: Class 8 student thrashed, assaulted by three senior girls at at school hostel shk

Andhra Pradesh ragging horror: Class 8 student thrashed, assaulted by three senior girls at at school hostel

"Islam is religion of Arab": IAS officer Niyaz Khan stirs debate with post on religion and India's origins dmn

"Islam is religion of Arab": IAS officer Niyaz Khan stirs debate with post on religion and India's origins

Recent Stories

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features gcw

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH) ddr

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH)

Sinner to Sharapova: Top tennis players who faced doping ban

Sinner to Sharapova: Top tennis players who faced doping ban

HDFC to TVS: 10 Indian brands and their full forms you never knew! gcw

HDFC to TVS: 10 Indian brands and their full forms you never knew!

Video of lady RPF constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH) ddr

Video of lady constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon
KIIT University EVACUATES Nepali Students Following Tragic Death of B.Tech Student!

KIIT University EVACUATES Nepali Students Following Tragic Death of B.Tech Student!

Video Icon
Khan Sir Demands Re-Exam for 70th BPSC, Alleges Scam and Seeks Treasury Report Release

Khan Sir Demands Re-Exam for 70th BPSC, Alleges Scam and Seeks Treasury Report Release

Video Icon
KIIT University Students Gheraoed Authorities, Say Girl Who Died Complained Against Ex-Boyfriend

KIIT University Students Gheraoed Authorities, Say Girl Who Died Complained Against Ex-Boyfriend

Video Icon
Monday Motivation: 10 Bollywood SONGS to KICKSTART Your Week! From Zinda to Apna time

Monday Motivation: 10 Bollywood SONGS to KICKSTART Your Week! From Zinda to Apna time

Video Icon