Disturbing visuals emerge after senior students assault junior at college fest in AP, victim critical (WATCH)

A junior student was critically injured in a violent clash with seniors at Duvvada Vigyan Engineering College in Visakhapatnam, sparking outrage and calls for justice.

A violent clash broke out at Duvvada Vigyan Engineering College in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, leaving a junior student critically injured. The incident occurred during the college fest, where a group of senior students brutally assaulted the junior student.

Eyewitnesses claim that the seniors used a rod to strike the victim's head, sparking a chaotic scene that was captured on camera. The disturbing footage shows a large mob of students repeatedly kicking and pushing the victim to the ground.

Local authorities have registered a case against the accused, but no arrests have been made yet. A thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Violence erupts at Duvvada Vigyan Engineering College, Visakhapatnam, as senior students attack a junior during a college fest. The victim is in critical condition. Police have registered a case. #Visakhapatnam #CollegeViolence pic.twitter.com/mEoEIOz5cM — dinesh akula (@dineshakula) February 17, 2025

The condition of the junior student remains critical, with people calling for swift justice.

