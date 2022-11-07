Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EWS Quota: Supreme Court upholds 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in jobs and admissions

    The five-judge Constitution bench of the top court led by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit delivered four separate judgments, with three upholding the 103rd Constitution amendment. CJI Lalit supported Justice D Ravindra Bhat's dissenting verdict, terming the law discriminatory and violative of basic structure.

    EWS Quota: Supreme Court verdict upholds 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in jobs and admissions
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of a 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), with three out of the five judges of the Constitutional Bench ruling that the 103rd Constitution amendment was valid. 

    The five-judge Constitution bench of the top court led by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit delivered the judgement. The bench, also comprising justices S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, Dinesh Maheshwari and J B Pardiwala, had on September 27 reserved the verdict on the legality of the reservation.

    Also Read: 'F**k off' is offensive, sexually coloured phase and not used in Indian society: Delhi court

    Four verdicts handed out

    Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said reservation is an instrument of affirmative action by the State to ensure an all-inclusive approach. Reservation is an instrument not only for the inclusion of socially and educationally backwards classes.

    'Reservation structured singularly on economic criteria does not violate the Constitution's basic structure. The exclusion of classes covered by 15(4), and 16(4) does not violate the equality code and does not damage the basic structure. Breach of the 50% ceiling limit is not inflexible. 103rd Constitution Amendment cannot be said to breach basic structure by providing reservation on economic criteria,' he said.

    Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Bela M Trivedi, too, found the EWS quota law valid. 'State has come out with an amendment for the advancement of EWS categories. It will be a reasonable classification to treat EWS as a separate class,' Justice Trivedi said.

    Stating that the legislature must revisit the formula of the reservation to achieve a caste-less and classless society, Justice Trivedi said that the amendment needs to be treated as an affirmative action by the Parliament for the benefit of EWS class.

    After 75 years of independence, we must revisit the system of reservation in the society's larger interests, Justice Trivedi further said.

    Chief Justice UU Lalit supported Justice S Ravindra Bhat's dissenting verdict terming the law discriminatory and violative of basic structure.

    Trial Background

    The bench heard a bunch of petitions questioning the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment, introduced Articles 15(6) and 16(6) into the Constitution of India, providing for 10 per cent reservation in employment and admissions to people other than Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes, and whose annual family income is under Rs 8 lakh. 

    The hearings lasted for six-and-half-days. Among the questions posed by the petitions include whether the amendment was violative of the Constitution's basic structure by allowing the State to make provisions like quota based on economic criteria or private unaided-institution admissions. The bench also had to examine if the reservations ate into the future prospects of the merit-based candidates.

    The petitioners contended the EWS quota breached the 50 per cent ceiling fixed by the Supreme Court. However, the Centre countered by stating that the EWS quota does not erode the rights of the SC-ST and OBCs. 

    Who comes under the Economically Weaker Section?

    * Individuals whose annual family income is under Rs 8 lakh. 

    * Individuals who have agricultural land of fewer than 5 acres.

    * Individuals who have a house smaller than 1000 square feet.

    * Individuals with a residential plot smaller than 100 yards in a municipality.

    * Individuals with a residential plot smaller than 200 yards in a non-notified municipality.

    Also Read: Nearly 50 million doses of Covaxin likely to expire early 2023 due to poor off take

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Direct an urgent CBI investigation against AAP: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi LG VK Saxena AJR

    Direct an urgent CBI investigation against AAP: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi LG VK Saxena

    Gujarat Election 2022: List of key constituencies to watch out for AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: List of key constituencies to watch out for

    Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express trail run begins; to debut this week - adt

    Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express trail run begins; to debut this week

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Delhi police issue traffic advisory, know list of roads to avoid - adt

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Delhi police issue traffic advisory, know list of roads to avoid

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress alleges PM Modi of 'misusing power'; cites video of him 'pressuring' rebel BJP not to contest in polls AJR

    Congress alleges PM Modi of 'misusing power'; cites video of him 'pressuring' rebel BJP not to contest in HP

    Recent Stories

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: Manchester United needs to be sharper - Erik Ten Hag livid post loss against Aston Villa-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Man United needs to be sharper' - Ten Hag livid post loss against Villa

    Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu application process to begin today; know eligibility, age limit, other details here - adt

    Agnipath Recruitment 2022: IAF Agniveer Vayu application process to begin today; check details

    Teach your kids about responsibility with the help of these 5 tips sur

    Teach your kids about responsibility with the help of these 5 tips

    Direct an urgent CBI investigation against AAP: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi LG VK Saxena AJR

    Direct an urgent CBI investigation against AAP: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi LG VK Saxena

    tennis I like my ATP Finals chances in Turin - Novak Djokovic after shocking Paris Masters 2022 Final defeat to Holger Rune-ayh

    'I like my chances in Turin' - Djokovic after shocking Paris Masters Final defeat to Rune

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon