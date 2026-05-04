Dinesh Shahra, pioneer of India's Yellow Revolution, visited Ladakh's SECMOL and HIAL. He engaged with students, Sonam Wangchuk, and Geetanjali J Angmo, discussing sustainability, conscious leadership, and alternative education models.

Shahra's Engagement with SECMOL Community

In a meaningful convergence of sustainability, education and conscious leadership, Dinesh Shahra, pioneer of India's Yellow Revolution, visited Ladakh to engage with some of the region's most impactful learning ecosystems. The visit commenced at the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), a globally recognised alternative education campus rooted in experiential learning and sustainability. Shahra and his team were warmly received, followed by an immersive campus tour that showcased SECMOL's unique, student-driven model of education. The delegation then gathered at Timken Hall, where the Campus Director, P Othsal, delivered the welcome address and introduced the philosophy and impact of SECMOL's work.

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As per the release," Addressing students and faculty, Shahra shared insights on inner leadership, self-reliance, and conscious enterprise, encouraging young minds to align their aspirations with purpose and societal contribution. The session evolved into an engaging dialogue, with students actively participating in a Q&A exploring themes of sustainability, entrepreneurship, and personal growth."

Meeting with Sonam Wangchuk

During the visit, Shahra also met and interacted with noted innovator and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, exchanging thoughts on sustainable development, alternative education models, and the role of youth in nation-building. The interaction concluded with a group photograph, capturing a moment of shared inspiration and connection.

Visit to Himalayan Institute of Alternatives

Following the SECMOL visit, Shahra proceeded to the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), where he met noted educationist Geetanjali J Angmo. "During this interaction, he presented his book Leading from Within, symbolising a shared commitment to nurturing conscious, value-driven leadership. This visit highlights a powerful coming together of grassroots innovation and conscious enterprise, reinforcing the importance of collaboration in shaping resilient, future-ready communities," th release said. (ANI)