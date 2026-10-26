BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remarks against PM Modi, suggesting that Kharge should retire and accusing the Congress leadership of engaging in a politics of slander.

Dilip Ghosh Targets Congress Leadership

Taking a sharp swipe at the top leadership of the Congress party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Monday declared that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge should "retire" and accused Rahul Gandhi of making baseless political statements from foreign soil. Ghosh’s scathing attack comes amidst a raging national political row over Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remark, which has drawn fierce condemnation from the ruling BJP nationwide.

Criticising the Congress chief's language and recent public conduct, Ghosh stated that Kharge’s age and growing political frustration were becoming increasingly apparent. "(Mallikarjun) Kharge said things like he has gotten old and should retire. At his age, he can't handle so much frustration and sometimes talks like this. So his career is over, his age has passed, and the party is coming to an end. He is talking like this out of frustration," Ghosh told reporters in Kolkata.

Escalating Political Confrontation

Reflecting on the history of personal attacks levelled against top BJP leadership, Ghosh added, "Such comments were made about Prime Minister Modi-ji's mother, father, sometimes the one who watches, and sometimes the one who takes lives." Turning his attention to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and his frequent foreign visits, Ghosh remarked, "Rahul Gandhi should first arrive in the country before making statements... People are unable to locate you... This time, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge-ji will dig the Congress party's own grave."

Dismissing Gandhi's upcoming launch of the Congress party's Punjab Assembly election campaign from Sangrur on November 4, Ghosh remarked, "I have heard many such statements from him; nothing will come of them."

The Controversy Over Remarks

The political confrontation erupted on Sunday during the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar’s first Chief Minister, Shri Krishna Singh, in Patna. As Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was addressing the gathering, an attendee interjected, claiming that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere." In a sharp retort, Kharge remarked: "Modi ka baap bhi jayega."

The statement immediately triggered nationwide protests from the BJP, demanding an unconditional apology. However, the Congress party defended the chief's remarks, maintaining that the colloquial phrasing did not constitute a personal insult.

Amit Shah Joins the Criticism

Reacting strongly on social media platform X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress leadership, accusing the party of routinely lowering the bar of political discourse. "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has today torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi-ji's father in Patna," Shah posted.

"This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi-ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala.' Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party keeps crossing the limits of indecency every day."

Shah asserted that repeated electoral setbacks over the past 12 years have driven the Congress into deep desperation, leaving it devoid of real public issues and forcing it to rely purely on the "politics of slander."