BJP's Dilip Ghosh says the EC can check anyone's car, even the CM's, amid a row over vehicle checks. Mamata Banerjee alleges central forces targeted her car, questioning why BJP leaders aren't checked and accusing them of disrupting peace.

EC Can Check Anyone's Car, Says Dilip Ghosh

BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar, Dilip Ghosh, said that the Election Commission has the authority to check anyone's movement amid a row over the checking of vehicles during the ongoing election period. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "The Election Commission has the right to check anyone's movement. Can't the CM's car be checked?" Referring to Bihar's newly appointed Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, he added, "It is good. People there have given a mandate in the BJP's favour. Development will be quick." Additionally, he expressed concern about potential violence, saying,"Those who were responsible for the post-poll violence in the previous elections should be locked up. Otherwise, violence will erupt again."

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Mamata Alleges Selective Checking, Accuses BJP of Disrupting Peace

Earlier, at a public meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that central forces had approached her vehicle at Dum Dum Airport for checking. She said, "Central forces approached my vehicle at Dum Dum Airport. I told them to go ahead and do the checking. If TMC leaders are checked, why will the Prime Minister not be checked? Why will the Home Minister's vehicle not be checked? Why will BJP vehicles not be checked? Will the election take place like this?"

Banerjee further questioned the role of central authorities, stating, "What is happening in this country? They are endangering the country. Central ministers come here with money. What all is carried in the vehicles of the central forces? I know it. If you have the guts, check my car every day before checking anybody else."

She also accused BJP leaders of trying to disrupt law and order in the state. "BJP leaders are only arriving in the state to disturb law and order in Bengal. Our fight is not just against the BJP. The BJP has abandoned the Constitution and the law and is here to burn Bengal. If one arrest is made from TMC, you should know that there will be thousands of arrests," she said.

Prior, Banerjee had launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that it is "going too far to capture Bengal," that names of lakhs of voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls, and that the NDA government "has stopped Bengal's funds." (ANI)