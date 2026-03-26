Dibrugarh, once a Congress fortress in the Northeast, is now a BJP stronghold. The shift began in 2006 with BJP's Prashant Phukan's first win. Now, Congress isn't even fielding a candidate, leaving the seat to an ally in a BJP vs AJP contest.

Once regarded as the Congress party's political fortress in the Northeast, second only to Rae Bareli, Dibrugarh has witnessed a remarkable political turnaround, emerging today as a stronghold firmly under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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The contrast is striking. In 1982, the BJP's presence in the constituency was almost negligible, with its candidate managing to secure barely around 260-270 votes. At the time, Congress commanded overwhelming support, particularly from the influential tea garden community, which formed the backbone of its electoral dominance.

BJP's Consolidation of Power

The shift began in 2006, when BJP leader Prashant Phukan delivered a breakthrough victory. In a closely fought contest, he defeated Congress heavyweight Kalyan Kumar Gogoi by a razor-thin margin of just 175 votes, an upset that marked the beginning of the BJP's steady rise in Dibrugarh.

What followed was a consolidation of political ground. In 2011, Phukan expanded his winning margin to over 19,000 votes. By 2016, the gap widened further to 27,374 votes, and in 2021, he secured a commanding victory by 38,005 votes against Congress candidate Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog. Over a span of 15 years, Dibrugarh transitioned from a Congress bastion to a BJP stronghold.

The Current Electoral Scenario

The present electoral scenario reflects the depth of this transformation. For the first time, Congress has opted not to field its own candidate in Dibrugarh, instead leaving the seat to its ally, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which has nominated Mainak Patra.

The contest has formally taken the shape of a triangular fight, with BJP's Prashant Phukan facing Mainak Patra of AJP and Kamal Hazarika of the Vikas India Party. However, despite three candidates in the fray, the political contest is largely being viewed as a direct BJP versus AJP battle. The spotlight remains on whether Phukan can achieve a record fifth consecutive victory from a constituency that once symbolised Congress's dominance in the region.

Phukan's Critique of Congress

Speaking in a recent interaction, Phukan launched a sharp critique of Congress, describing it as a "radar-less ship" that has lost direction. Reflecting on the journey of the constituency, he pointed out that from a time when the BJP struggled to secure even a few hundred votes to the present scenario, where Congress is not even contesting, the shift in public mandate is evident.

He further argued that voters have rejected what he termed Congress's "centralised and outdated system," contrasting it with the BJP's organisational approach, which he likened to a performance-driven structure. Phukan also described Congress's decision to leave the seat to an ally as a sign of declining confidence and shrinking political space. "The decline is visible not just in Dibrugarh but across the country," he said, adding that the party's influence continues to wane.

A Symbol of a Broader Political Shift

With Congress absent from the direct contest and the BJP firmly entrenched, Dibrugarh now stands as more than just a State Legislative Assembly seat; it has become a symbol of a larger political shift underway in Assam and the Northeast. As the election approaches, one key question dominates the narrative: is Dibrugarh an isolated case, or does it signal a broader collapse of Congress's legacy in the region it once ruled?