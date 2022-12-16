Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward': PM Modi tells Putin as Russia scales up attacks on Ukraine

    On September 16, PM Modi and President Putin held a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand during which the Prime Minister told him that "today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict.

    Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward PM Modi tells Putin as Russia scales up attacks on Ukraine
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 9:17 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 16) spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as "the only way" forward to resolve the Ukraine crisis. The two leaders also reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas of energy, trade and defence during a telephonic conversation.

    The Prime Minister's office (PMO) said Modi briefed the Russian President on India's ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. It was the fifth telephonic talk between the two leaders this year. They held phone conversations on February 24, March 2, March 7 and July 1.

    Also read: More trouble for fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi as CBI files two fresh FIRs against him

    On September 16, PM Modi and President Putin held a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand during which the Prime Minister told him that "today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict.

    In a statement, the PMO said, "Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas."

    "In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward," it said.

    This comes after it emerged that the Prime Minister will not be traveling to Russia for the annual India-Russia summit this year. Putin visited India last year for the summit.

    "The Prime Minister briefed President Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India's Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," it said.

    Also read: Mumbai: BJP to take out parallel march to counter MVA on December 17

    In November this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Russia during which both sides vowed to expand their economic engagement including New Delhi's import of petroleum products from its "time-tested" partner.

    After holding wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Denis Manturov in Moscow, Jaishankar had said India would be supportive of any initiative that "de-risks" the global economy and stabilises the global order at this stage.

    On India's import of crude oil from Russia, Jaishankar said it is India's fundamental obligation to ensure that Indian consumers have the best possible access on the most advantageous terms to international markets.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 9:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over 'Modi govt asleep amid Chinese threat' jibe

    'How can anyone hate India so much...' BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over 'Modi govt asleep amid China threat' jibe

    More trouble for fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi as CBI files two fresh FIRs against him AJR

    More trouble for fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi as CBI files two fresh FIRs against him

    4 countries other than India with lethal intercontinental ballistic missiles

    4 countries other than India with intercontinental ballistic missiles

    Mumbai BJP to take out parallel march to counter MVA on December 17 - adt

    Mumbai: BJP to take out parallel march to counter MVA on December 17

    Don t underestimate Congress; it is the only party which can bring down BJP: Rahul Gandhi - adt

    'Don't underestimate Congress; it is the only party which can bring down BJP': Rahul Gandhi

    Recent Stories

    football Meme fest hailing England's 'masterclass' erupts after virus grips France before Qatar World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina snt

    Meme fest hailing England's 'masterclass' erupts after virus grips France before World Cup final vs Argentina

    BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over 'Modi govt asleep amid Chinese threat' jibe

    'How can anyone hate India so much...' BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over 'Modi govt asleep amid China threat' jibe

    More trouble for fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi as CBI files two fresh FIRs against him AJR

    More trouble for fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi as CBI files two fresh FIRs against him

    4 countries other than India with lethal intercontinental ballistic missiles

    4 countries other than India with intercontinental ballistic missiles

    Mumbai BJP to take out parallel march to counter MVA on December 17 - adt

    Mumbai: BJP to take out parallel march to counter MVA on December 17

    Recent Videos

    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Video Icon
    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    Video Icon
    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon