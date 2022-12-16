'Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward': PM Modi tells Putin as Russia scales up attacks on Ukraine

On September 16, PM Modi and President Putin held a bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand during which the Prime Minister told him that "today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 16) spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as "the only way" forward to resolve the Ukraine crisis. The two leaders also reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas of energy, trade and defence during a telephonic conversation.

The Prime Minister's office (PMO) said Modi briefed the Russian President on India's ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. It was the fifth telephonic talk between the two leaders this year. They held phone conversations on February 24, March 2, March 7 and July 1.

In a statement, the PMO said, "Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas."

"In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward," it said.

This comes after it emerged that the Prime Minister will not be traveling to Russia for the annual India-Russia summit this year. Putin visited India last year for the summit.

"The Prime Minister briefed President Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India's Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," it said.

In November this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Russia during which both sides vowed to expand their economic engagement including New Delhi's import of petroleum products from its "time-tested" partner.

After holding wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Denis Manturov in Moscow, Jaishankar had said India would be supportive of any initiative that "de-risks" the global economy and stabilises the global order at this stage.

On India's import of crude oil from Russia, Jaishankar said it is India's fundamental obligation to ensure that Indian consumers have the best possible access on the most advantageous terms to international markets.

(With inputs from PTI)