Congress MP Tariq Anwar slammed 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', calling it a BJP-backed film spreading hate against a community. Husain Dalwai echoed this, while former DGP S.P. Vaid defended the movie, stating its portrayal is based on truth.

Congress slams film as 'BJP's agenda to spread hate'

Congress MP Tariq Anwar has strongly criticised the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', saying it is an attempt to spread hatred across the country. Anwar alleged that the film's portrayal of violence is an attempt to create an atmosphere against a particular community, which he claims is part of the BJP's agenda.

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Speaking to ANI, Anwar said, "It is clear that people who made the film are basically hatemongers. They have taken the contract to spread hatred across the country...Through the violence shown in the film, an attempt to create an atmosphere against a particular community has been made...This is BJP's agenda. The film has been made to promote that agenda. Those who are doing these things, the BJP and the RSS, are forgetting that this will turn out to be a major problem for India in the time to come..."

'Film's narrative could benefit Pakistan'

The Congress leader also warned that the film's narrative could benefit Pakistan, saying, "Pakistan is going to benefit the most from it. What its architect, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, could not do is being done by the BJP and Sangh parivar here. Jinnah used to say that Muslims and Hindus cannot co-exist. So, he demanded Pakistan...When the partition happened, pro-Pakistanis went there. Those who wanted the well-being of India remained here. But today, the BJP-RSS want to tell Pakistan that their thoughts were correct and Hindus and Muslims cannot co-exist."

Anwar further criticised the BJP for allegedly spreading false allegations against individuals, citing the film's portrayal of gangster Atiq Ahmed, who was labelled an ISI agent. " Atiq (Ahmed) might have numerous flaws, but he has been called an ISI agent, a Pakistan agent. But this is illogical. It is not right to level false allegations against anyone...I think this is a lie and BJP's propaganda," he said.

Dalwai calls it 'propaganda', questions funding

Additionally, Congress leader Husain Dalwai has also criticised the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', calling it a propaganda film aimed at creating divisions among people. Dalwai questioned the funding behind the film and the censor board's decision to approve it. "They create divisions among people. Are they artists? Do they know anything about art? They make propaganda films. They work to carry out the BJP's agenda. Who pays them? And how does the censor board pass these films? The BJP didn't sponsor it. It was the BJP who funded it. These are BJP stooges. They can do anything for money. It should be banned, and how did the censor board even give it permission?" Dalwai told ANI.

The Congress leader also defended Muslims, saying they are part of the country and do good work. "What have Muslims done? Muslims are in this country, they do good work. There are Hindus who do wrong, too. Of course, there must be some Muslims too," Dalwai added.

Former J&K DGP defends film as 'based on truth'

However, defending the film, former Jammu and Kashmir DGP S.P. Vaid in Jammu, stated that the truth is harsh and what has been shown is based on truth. "The truth is harsh. Atiq Ahmed was a gangster. The whole world knows that he received illegal weapons, and his links with Pakistan are known to the world. What has been shown is based on the truth. Our own leaders were involved in fake currency racket," Vaid told ANI.

About the film

Released on March 19, 2026, the spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has opened to record-breaking numbers, reportedly crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide on its first day. The film is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 hit 'Dhurandhar', and early response suggests it has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike for its grounded storytelling and restrained action. (ANI)