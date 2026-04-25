Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar paid tribute to former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan on his death anniversary, remembering his roles in drafting NEP 2020 and strengthening India's space programme.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday paid tribute to former ISRO chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan on his death anniversary, remembering his role in formulating the National Education Policy, 2020.

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In an X post, Union Minister Pradhan said that Kasturirangan's wisdom shaped his understanding of education and nation-building. Pradhan also acknowledged the late astrophysicist as a "towering architect of India's space journey."

The Union Minister wrote, "On his death anniversary, I remember Dr Kasturirangan, not just as a towering architect of India's space journey or the guiding force behind NEP 2020, but as a mentor whose wisdom deeply shaped my own understanding of education and nation-building. He believed in an India where curiosity is not confined, where learning is rooted in our civilisational ethos yet open to the world and where every child--irrespective of background--has the opportunity to realise their full potential. His vision for NEP 2020 was not merely reform, but a quiet revolution to make education more holistic, flexible and aligned with the aspirations of a new India." https://x.com/dpradhanbjp/status/2047856384881119290?s=20

"His clarity, humility and unwavering faith in young minds left a lasting imprint on me. In every step we take to strengthen our education system, I continue to hear his voice--measured, thoughtful and always guided by a larger purpose. India has lost a guiding light, but his vision will continue to illuminate our path for generations to come," the X post read.

Tributes Pour In

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also paid a tribute and remembered K Kasturirangan's leadership in the operationalisation of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and progress on Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

"Remembering distinguished space scientist and former ISRO Chairman Dr K Kasturirangan on his death anniversary. His leadership strengthened India's space programme through the successful operationalisation of PSLV and progress on GSLV. His work in satellite development and space applications placed India firmly among the world's leading spacefaring nations," Shivakumar posted on X.

A Look at K Kasturirangan's Legacy

K Kasturirangan passed away on April 25 last year, at the age of 84. He is known for his contributions in the successful development and deployment of major satellite systems, including INSAT and IRS, as well as the operationalisation of PSLV and GSLV.

From 2003 to 2009, he served as a member of the Rajya Sabha while also holding the position of Director at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru. He has also served as a member of the Planning Commission.

He chaired the committee which formulated the National Education Policy, 2020. He was a recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, along with honorary doctorates from 27 universities. (ANI)