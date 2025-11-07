Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hails the record voter turnout in Bihar's first phase, calling it a strong message for a 'new Bihar' and predicting a substantial mandate for the incumbent NDA government based on historical election trends.

High Voter Turnout Signals Huge Mandate for NDA: Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday hailed the robust voter turnout in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, describing it as a strong message for building a "new Bihar" that is inclusive of all sections of society.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Union Minister claimed that high voter turnout indicates that the incumbent government (NDA) will receive a substantial mandate in Bihar. "It is a message to create a new Bihar... inclusive of all those who have been deprived so far. The NDA will get a huge mandate, and the high voter turnout has proven it. In the previous four elections in Bihar, voter turnout has been higher in each election than in the previous one. And the incumbent government was re-elected. In Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, there was a high voter turnout, and the governments were re-elected. Sheila Dikshit became Delhi CM thrice. These elections are to fulfil the aspirations of Bihar..." Pradhan told ANI.

Pradhan Accuses INDIA Bloc of Obstructing Women's Empowerment

The Union Minister accused the INDIA bloc of verbally abusing women and said they are the "biggest obstruction" to women's empowerment, adding that they complained to the Election Commission of India when the Nitish government provided them with financial aid. Pradhan stated, "They (INDIA Alliance) were verbally abusing women. When the Nitish government provided them with financial aid, they complained to the Election Commission. They are the biggest obstruction to women's empowerment. They tore the Women's Protection Bill in the Parliament. From 1990 to 2005, women of Bihar were the most tortured section. How can they talk about women? What is their credibility?"

Record Turnout in First Phase

On Thursday, the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history in assembly polls. The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts, and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls.

The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14. The first phase decided the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

2020 Election Rewind

In 2020, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) secured 43 seats, the BJP secured 74, the RJD secured 75 seats, and the Congress secured 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)