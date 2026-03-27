Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed PM Modi after the Centre cut excise duty on petrol to Rs 3/litre and to zero for diesel. The move comes amid West Asia tensions, but retail fuel prices have so far remained unchanged.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel, highlighting its positive impact on the public. Speaking outside the Parliament, Pradhan told reporters, "I thank the Prime Minister on behalf of the nation. The Prime Minister always makes good decisions during challenging times, keeping in view the benefit of the public...This is a very good decision of the government."

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Details of the Excise Duty Cut

The remarks come after the Central government reduced excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and brought it down to zero for diesel, as per a Gazette notification issued under the provisions of the Central Excise Act, 1944. Additionally, a windfall tax of Rs 21.5 per litre has been imposed on diesel exports.

Geopolitical Context and Oil Imports

The decision follows escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz--a crucial route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply. Before the crisis, India sourced around 12-15% of its oil imports through this route.

Impact on Prices and Supply Assurances

While the duty cut is expected to ease pressure on oil marketing companies facing losses due to surging crude prices, retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged so far. The government has maintained that fuel supplies across the country remain stable.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in an official statement, assured that "all retail outlets are operating normally across the country" and that there are "adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps." It also urged citizens not to engage in panic buying amid circulating rumours.

Officials added that refineries are functioning at high capacity with sufficient crude inventories, and domestic LPG production has been ramped up to meet demand. (ANI)