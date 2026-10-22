Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the BJP will launch a "Save democracy, remove anarchy" campaign nationwide. He slammed Congress over its protests amid the electoral roll row, stating democracy means respecting the people's mandate.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that the BJP will run a nationwide campaign titled "Save democracy, remove anarchy", describing the situation in the country over the last few days as "very dangerous for democracy". Launching a sharp attack against the Congress over its protests and criticisms amid the row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, CM Dhami said democracy means "respecting the people's mandate, not blaming institutions for defeat."

Addressing a press conference in Dehradun, Dhami said the campaign will run across the country under the leadership of the party president. The first phase will be held from October 22 to November 5, and the second from November 11 to November 30, he said. "The kind of situation that has developed in the country over the last few days is very dangerous for democracy. A party that has been in power in the country continuously for sixty years, running state governments and the central government, has now been shown the door by the public because of their conduct, character, work, and behaviour. Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to run a nationwide campaign, 'Save democracy, remove anarchy," he said.

Dhami attacks Congress over poll protests

Referring to the issue of voter registration, Dhami said that if someone shifts from Dehradun to Delhi, Saharanpur or Haridwar, their registration can be transferred accordingly. "If someone shifts from Dehradun to Delhi, Saharanpur or Haridwar, their voter registration can be transferred accordingly. Congress has been losing elections for decades, so whom will it blame? Democracy means respecting the people’s mandate, not blaming institutions for defeat. Holding the Constitution is easy, but following it through one’s actions is what matters," he said.

This comes after INDIA Bloc and Congress protests against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi in October amid the SIR row. Congress has demanded the resignation of Kumar. INDIA Bloc march to the Supreme Court on October 12 also drew several high-profile leaders as thousands of supporters joined them. Reacting sharply, BJP leaders have accused Congress of seeking "regime change" along the lines of Bangladesh.

'Shuddhikaran' controversy addressed

Dhami also addressed the controversy surrounding the 'shuddhikaran' (purification) of Ramlila Maidan following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally on August 8. The purification was carried out by the Shri Ram Sena, the CM had said earlier. Dhami said that Congress "tried to create a narrative, thinking it would benefit them, but now its leaders no longer speak about it."

He said a religious organisation had cleaned the ground and performed a havan, which he maintained "was not directed against any individual or caste." Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trying to make an issue out of it, Dhami said the government's investigation found that five of those involved were from Scheduled Castes. "Why would they perform a havan against their own community?" he asked. (ANI)