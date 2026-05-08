Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on being elected the BJP Legislative Party Leader in West Bengal, a move that strengthens his position as the party's key face and paves the way for him to become the state's first BJP CM.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on being elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in West Bengal, a move that strengthens his position as the party's key face in the state.

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In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Suvendu Adhikari on being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal. Certainly, under the able leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your commitment, the resolve for a double-engine government in West Bengal will gain new strength, and the dream of 'Sonar Bangla' will surely be realised."

Adhikari Elected BJP Legislative Party Leader

The comments came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendhu Adhikari was on Friday elected the BJP Legislative Party Leader for the party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP Chief Minister in the history of the State. Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the name of Adhikari as the party's leader after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata today. "I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah, the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal said. He is set to take oath tomorrow on the day, which marks the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

'No Alternative to Adhikari'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nisith Pramanik had backed party leader Adhikari as a key chief minister face in West Bengal, saying that there is "no other alternative" to him as of yet. Speaking to ANI, Pramanik said the BJP's win reflects people's desire for change in West Bengal. He added that tackling "infiltration" and fully fencing the border will be a top priority to protect the state and the country.

He further stated that West Bengal needs a leader like Suvendu Adhikari, calling him the only strong option at present, while noting that the party will take the final decision on the Chief Minister. "The person who has defeated Mamata Banerjee twice, who has sacrificed his life for his party and the country, Bengal needs such a Chief Minister. There's certainly no alternative to Suvendu Adhikari in Bengal yet. The party will decide, but this is how it should be. If there is a leader, he should be like this," he said.

Adhikari also met with newly-elected MLAs of the party and other BJP leaders today.

BJP's Historic Win in West Bengal

Adhikari contested from Nandigram and Bhabhanipur, beating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her stronghold in Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes. BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years. (ANI)