TN DGP Mahesh Kumar Agarwal announced zero-tolerance for custodial lapses and launched an e-CSR system. He reported a drop in murder cases, increased anti-drug operations, and progress in police recruitment and technology-based surveillance.

DGP Agarwal Launches e-CSR System Amid Custodial Lapse Investigations

Strict Measures Against Custodial Lapses

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Agarwal on Wednesday talked about a strict, zero-tolerance action against custodial lapses following recent incidents in Thoothukudi and Madurai. The state police leadership is rolling out a series of accountability and digital policing reforms, highlighted by the launch of a new online Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (e-CSR) system. Speaking to reporters after launching the e-CSR facility, the DGP said the cases relating to the custodial incidents had been transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID), while judicial enquiries had also been initiated.

Digital Reforms and Crime Statistics

Emphasising the importance of accountability, Agarwal said that CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the movements of everyone entering police stations. Maintaining that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu remains stable, the DGP noted that the state recorded a decline in murder cases this year, with 1,306 reported between January 1 and November 15, compared to 1,421 during the same period last year.

Anti-Drug Campaign and Recruitment

Regarding anti-drug efforts, the DGP highlighted a significant increase in enforcement, with ganja seizures rising by 25 per cent and arrests by 73 per cent. To combat drug trafficking, the state has established an Anti-Narcotics Task Force. Additionally, the department is addressing police vacancies, with 1,200 Sub-Inspector positions set to be filled and 34,000 additional posts sanctioned for the police department over the last six months.