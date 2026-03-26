DGCA has directed Air India to take corrective action after an unapproved Boeing 777-200 LR was deployed on a Delhi-Vancouver flight. The plane, not certified for the route, had to return mid-flight, prompting action against a senior official.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed Air India to take immediate corrective actions following a significant operational lapse in which the airline deployed an unapproved aircraft on a long-haul flight to Vancouver on March 19, 2026. The incident involved an Air India Boeing 777-200 LR, which was not certified for the Vancouver route. The route is specifically approved for the Boeing 777-300 ER variant, according to an official statement.

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According to top sources, the airline has initiated action against a senior official responsible for the scheduling error.

The mishap occurred when the Boeing 777-200 LR, departing from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, was forced to return to India after more than seven hours in the air. The aircraft's lack of certification for the Vancouver route was discovered mid-flight, prompting the return.

DGCA Mandates Strict Safety Oversight

The DGCA, India's apex aviation safety authority, requires strict oversight of aircraft type approvals, particularly for extended-range operations, where the aircraft's fuel capacity, engine performance, and emergency equipment are crucial. The incorrect aircraft led to significant inconvenience for passengers and raised concerns regarding the airline's operational processes.

Corrective Actions and Investigation

As part of the corrective measures, the DGCA has instructed Air India to strengthen its internal checks and approval processes to prevent such errors from occurring in the future.

Sources have indicated that Air India is cooperating fully with the DGCA's investigation and has already taken initial steps to address the issue.

Industry experts have emphasised that the DGCA's actions are in line with its responsibility to maintain safety and ensure that airlines comply with safety protocols, especially when deploying aircraft on long-haul international routes. The airline has not yet disclosed further details regarding the disciplinary actions taken against the senior official involved, but sources confirmed that the airline is committed to resolving the matter swiftly. (ANI)