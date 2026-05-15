MP CM Mohan Yadav visited victims of the Dewas firecracker factory blast, announcing a high-level probe and invoking the NSA against the accused. The incident left four people dead and several others injured, with many being treated in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday visited Indore's T. Choithram and MY Hospitals to meet injured victims of the Dewas firecracker factory incident. The Chief Minister interacted with the victims to enquire about their health and assured them of all necessary assistance and support from the state government.

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High-Level Inquiry Ordered, NSA Invoked

Following his visit to the injured victims, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a high-level inquiry into the Dewas firecracker factory explosion. The Chief Minister further stated that the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against the accused. "I have come today to visit those who were injured in the firecracker factory accident... In the incident, action has already been initiated under the National Security Act (NSA), and strict measures have been taken. A comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into this accident, and those found guilty will certainly be punished. However, our immediate focus remains on the injured victims and on those who lost their lives in this tragedy... we hope that such an accident never occurs again." Yadav told reporters.

Four Dead, Several Injured

Earlier, a massive explosion occured a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Thursday following a major fire, which left four people dead and several others injured.

Providing details on the casualties, Pawan Patidar, Medical Officer at the Dewas District Hospital, stated that approximately 28 people were brought to the facility for treatment. He confirmed that while 12 patients were admitted locally, 13 others were referred to Indore. The death toll has now increased to four from three. "...About 28 people were brought to us. 13 of them were referred to Indore. 12 were admitted here. The death toll now stands at 4," Patidar told ANI.

'Heartbreaking and Dangerous': Deputy CM Devda

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda described the incident as "heartbreaking and dangerous," assuring that a comprehensive investigation is underway. Devda declared that the probe would be conducted from all possible angles to determine the cause of the explosion, emphasising that the state government will ensure the strictest possible action against anyone found guilty of negligence or involvement in the tragedy. "The incident that took place today at the firecracker factory is an extremely heartbreaking event. According to the information received so far, three people have died and several others have been injured... some are seriously injured... The incident is very heartbreaking and dangerous. We are certainly very sorry and distressed about this. Orders for a judicial inquiry into this have been issued by the government," he said.

"Our Chief Minister has also taken note of it with utmost seriousness. Arrangements for treatment have been made. All administrative officials and public representatives have gone to the scene... The investigation will be conducted from all angles, and whoever is found guilty will face the strictest possible action... whether they belong to any party, are an official or an employee, no one will be spared..." said Devda. (ANI)